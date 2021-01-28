Seniors at AMK, Tanjong Pagar get vaccine jabs

The vaccination drive for the elderly got under way yesterday as seniors in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar began receiving Covid-19 jabs at polyclinics and the community vaccination centre at Tanjong Pagar Community Club.

The pilot scheme will eventually be expanded to seniors in other precincts.

With some clutching appointment cards, they began streaming into the polyclinics from as early as 8am to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who visited Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic, said he was glad that the vaccination process for seniors there was running smoothly, with more than 200 having made appointments to receive vaccine jabs at the polyclinic yesterday.

"So far, everybody who has booked those slots has turned up. Very few no-shows. So I think that people are taking it seriously and in the right spirit," he said.

More than 120 also got vaccinated at Outram Polyclinic yesterday. In all, close to 100,000 people have been vaccinated here since the drive started last month, up from over 60,000 as at last Friday.

Housewife Chin Mee Jung, 71, said she was nervous before her appointment at Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic. But she received her jab without any hiccups.

"It wasn't painful, and it will be even scarier if I did not get vaccinated and end up contracting the virus," said Madam Chin.

Madam Lee Oi Lin, 70, was also initially apprehensive but decided to get vaccinated at Outram Polyclinic for her own protection.

"Actually, I was a little worried at first because I am a senior," the retiree said in Mandarin, adding that she has high blood pressure and high blood sugar.

"But after thinking about it, I still decided to get vaccinated."

Mr Mohamed Haniffa Mohamed Ali, a 64-year-old security officer, also received the vaccine at the Outram site yesterday.

Both his daughters - one is a nurse and the other works as a screener in a hotel - have been vaccinated.

"I consulted them and they said 'Father, go ahead'," he said.

However, a senior, who wanted to be known only as Mr Ho, said he was advised not to take the jab after turning up at Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic for his appointment, as he had previously developed allergic reactions to a painkiller.

"The staff at the polyclinic had asked very detailed questions about my medical history. Though I can't take the jab today, it is better to be safe than sorry, in case there are complications," the 73-year-old said in Mandarin.

Between 5,000 and 10,000 seniors in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar will receive letters inviting them to book appointments to get vaccinated, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said last week. This number may increase or be reduced, depending on the response.

The pilots in the two towns will help the Ministry of Health iron out any operational issues before it scales up the programme nationwide, with vaccinations to be progressively extended to all seniors from the middle of next month.

Vaccines will also be offered to seniors at the community vaccination centre at Teck Ghee Community Club in Ang Mo Kio, which will be set up by Feb 1.

Each of the 24 towns here will have one community vaccination centre by end-March at locations like community centres.

PM Lee said seniors have told him that Silver Generation Ambassadors have been visiting them to provide information on the vaccines.

He urged Singaporeans to get vaccinated when their turn comes.

"It is good for you, it is safe, it is free, and will help all of us," he said.