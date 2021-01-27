Senior couple in first batch to get Covid-19 shots urge others to get theirs 'so that we can all be safe'

SINGAPORE - Madam Tan Choon Kiat, 71, and her husband, Mr Goh Chin Heng, 75, never doubted that they would take the Covid-19 vaccine.

When the elderly couple first learnt of the benefits of the vaccine from watching the news, they knew that they had to get vaccinated.

"It's not just us - everyone should take the vaccine as soon as possible, so that we can all be safe," Madam Tan said in Mandarin.

The duo received their shots on Wednesday (Jan 27) at the Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic under a pilot scheme for seniors in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar.

Both were pleased with the vaccination process, saying that everything went smoothly from start to end.

A volunteer from the Ministry of Health had visited the couple's home earlier to help them book their vaccination appointments, as well as to answer their questions.

"The volunteer was very polite, the nurses at the polyclinic were polite, and the polyclinic was very orderly. When it was my turn, I didn't even feel the needle when the nurse gave me the jab," said Mr Goh in Mandarin.

The couple spent 30 minutes under observation at the polyclinic, in line with precautionary measures in case of any adverse reactions.

The pair, who have a history of medical conditions, said they did not experience any side effects as they went about their day, having breakfast at the hawker centre nearby before walking home.



Mr Goh Chin Heng and Madam Tan Choon Kiat walking home after receiving their shots at Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic on Jan 27, 2021. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



They live with their two adult sons in an HDB flat a 15-minute walk from the town centre.

"Our children were slightly worried at first, but after hearing that we were okay, they were relieved," said Mr Goh, who used to work as a bus inspector.

Since the pandemic began, he and his wife have been careful to go out only if necessary. Mr Goh said he even cut back on his usual morning walks after his cup of coffee.

"The vaccine is like insurance for when we have to go out, but we must still continue to take care of ourselves and wear our masks," said Mr Goh.