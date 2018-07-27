Senior citizens get subsidised health checks at mosque

To encourage senior citizens to take charge of their well-being, a mosque here offered health screening for the first time.

For four hours on Wednesday, the An-Nur Mosque in Admiralty Road in Woodlands provided subsidised vision, dental and hearing checks targeted at those aged 60 and above. The idea was initiated by Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, who is also an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC.

The mosque tied up with the Agency for Integrated Care to organise the screening.

Participants collected their results on the same day.

About 60 people went for the screening, most of them aged 69 and above, said Madam Rusmah Lamri, a member of the mosque's management board.

"We want to educate the elderly (on health matters) to improve their quality of life because our population is getting older," said Madam Rusmah, adding that many of the seniors are not aware of the importance of regular health screenings.

The mosque also conducts other health programmes, such as anti-smoking and anti-drug campaigns, as well as fitness activities.

The health screening was free for the pioneer generation. Community Health Assist Scheme card holders paid $2 and other residents paid $5.

Madam Sapiah Ahmad and her husband, both 64, went for the screening because it was cheap and near their home. She was given the all-clear.

The retired pharmacy technician goes for regular check-ups at Tan Tock Seng Hospital for diabetes.

"I must control my diabetes, because I'm scared I might become blind," said Madam Sapiah, who also has high blood pressure and high cholesterol, both of which are under control.