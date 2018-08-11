Sengkang General Hospital to open on Aug 18

SINGAPORE - Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) will open next Saturday (Aug 18), as part of a batch of new public general hospitals built to cater to the growing demand fuelled by an expanding and ageing population.

The community hospital attached to it will open 10 days later on Aug 28, as it takes a while before patients from the general hospital need to be moved to the community hospital for rehabilitation.

Announcing the hospitals' opening dates at the Sengkang Health Fair on Saturday (Aug 11), Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said the opening of the two hospitals will make it easier for people living in the north-east to receive quality and affordable healthcare closer to home.

The hospitals will be working closely with several specialist centres.

Said Mr Gan: "Through partnerships with the National Heart Centre, Singapore National Eye Centre and the National Cancer Centre, among others, the SKH campus will also offer residents living in the north-east easy access to specialist services."

The new Sengkang hospitals are part of the SingHealth group, which includes Singapore General Hospital (SGH), Changi General Hospital (CGH) and KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

Professor Christopher Cheng, chief executive of SKH, said experts from KKH will provide antenatal care at the Sengkang hospital, but women will need to go to KKH to give birth.

SKH is within walking distance of the Sengkang MRT station and linked directly to the LRT station on level two.

The hospital, which will eventually have about 1,000 beds, will significantly bump up total public sector acute beds, which now stand at just over 8,600.

Its opening follows that of the 660-bed Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in Yishun in 2010, and the 700-bed Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in Jurong East in 2015. The Woodlands General Hospital is scheduled to open in 2022.

SKH will start with 260 beds this month, increasing it to 500 beds in six months' time. The Sengkang Community Hospital will start with 32 beds and increase that to 100 beds by the end of the year.

The two hospitals will eventually offer a total of 1,400 beds. Prof Cheng said if there is a surge in demand in future, the two hospitals can add 200 to 300 more beds.

The two hospitals share a central kitchen - the biggest public hospital kitchen in Singapore - which can deliver up to 1,800 meals per meal period and provide a variety of normal meals as well as cater to special dietary requirements.

The hospital complex, which is the size of Vivocity, has parking for 1,700 vehicles. They also have a modern rehabilitation centre with the latest equipment to help patients recover as fully as possible.

The majority of beds in both SKH and the Sengkang Community Hospital will be in subsidised B2 and C class wards.

Each subsidised ward at SKH has five beds with an adjoining air-conditioned nursing station. In spite of natural ventilation and fans, temperatures in the subsidised wards can top 30 deg C in mid-day heat.

Like other newer hospitals, there is more space between beds, giving patients some privacy.

The only difference between the C class ward, which offers a 65 to 80 per cent subsidy, and the B2 ward, which offers a 50 to 65 per cent subsidy, is that in the B2 ward, the toilet and shower are separated. In the C class ward, a patient who wants to use the toilet must wait if another is having a shower.

There are four beds per ward in the B1 ward, which is considered private although Singaporeans do get a 20 per cent subsidy. The single-bedded A class ward has a sofa bed should a loved one or caregiver want to spend the night at the hospital with the patient.

Ms Margaret Lee, chief executive officer of the SingHealth community hospitals, said patients are encouraged to wear their own clothes at the community hospital, to make them feel more like they are in a home environment.

She expects patients to stay an average of three weeks at the community hospital before discharge. Like other community hospitals, patients are encouraged to eat at a table rather than in bed, and to relax in a lounge area.

SingHealth community hospitals currently include the 318-bed Bright Vision Hospital in Lorong Napiri off Yio Chu Kang Road, and will later include the Outram Community Hospital which opens at the SGH campus in 2020.