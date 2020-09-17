Second dentist in Medisave scam struck off dental register

Dentist Daniel Liew Yaoxiang, who is serving a jail term for his role in a Medisave scam, has been struck off the official dental register after a disciplinary inquiry by the Singapore Dental Council (SDC).

He will not be able to practise after he is released from prison.

The dentist professional watchdog said yesterday that it held a disciplinary inquiry on July 27 and Aug 12 against Liew, who previously practised at The Smile Division Dental Group.

Liew, a former national swimmer, faced seven charges under the Dental Registration Act for having been convicted here of offences involving dishonesty.

He had conspired to cheat the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board of monies from the CPF accounts of patients for treatments that were not performed.

Liew pleaded guilty to all seven charges.

The disciplinary committee noted that Liew's conduct and convictions had brought dishonour to the dental profession.

On Aug 12, it ordered that Liew be removed from the dental register and that he had to pay the costs and expenses of and incidental to the proceedings, including costs of counsel to the SDC.

Liew's removal from the Register of Dentists took effect yesterday.

The SDC urged all dental professionals to be cognisant of the laws and regulations governing dental practices, and to comply with the provisions of the code of ethics of the profession as well as directives and guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

In May last year, Liew was sentenced to two years' jail for scamming 13 patients of $388,700. Two others involved in the scam have also been jailed.

Steven Ang Kiam Hau, the dentist who devised the scheme, was jailed for 21/2 years in August 2018 and struck off the dental register last September.

Yeo Meow Koon, a clinic's practice manager, was jailed for 48 weeks in June this year.

The case of another alleged accomplice, dentist Cecil Goh Chin Chye, is still pending.