Schools reopen in cautious easing of restrictions

Singapore relaxed another curb in line with its cautious, step-by-step reopening of sectors, as older students returned to their classrooms for the start of a new term yesterday. This marks the first time they have been allowed back in school since the nation eased its strict rules on in-person gatherings and stepped up its vaccination drive.

More than 80 per cent of school staff, including teachers and canteen vendors, have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in response to queries from The Straits Times.

It added that more than 311,000 eligible students had registered for their vaccination appointments as at Sunday, with around 92 per cent of this group having received their first dose.

Singapore indicated last week that it plans to live with Covid-19 as an endemic disease once enough residents have been vaccinated.

MOE noted that the average attendance rate for students allowed back in school yesterday was about 97 per cent. This is similar to what was seen this time last year, as well as in the years before Covid-19 struck, the ministry said.

At present, only those attending Primary 4 to 6, Secondary 3 to 5, junior colleges and Millennia Institute are back in school. Secondary 1 and 2 students will go back on Thursday, while Primary 1 to 3 pupils will return next Tuesday.

"We are bringing back the older students... first, as they are more able to comply with the safe management measures, which are especially important with the new strains of the virus being more virulent," MOE said. "They will serve as good role models for the younger students."

In a Facebook post, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing added that the safety of students and staff remains his ministry's top priority.

MOE will continue to work with schools to ensure that safe management measures are in place as Singapore eases into the school term, he said, thanking teachers and other school staff for their work in ensuring that schools reopened smoothly.

"To parents, we are grateful for your strong partnership and understanding in helping to ensure that our schools remain safe places for our children," Mr Chan said.

To prevent the transmission of Covid-19, students have to wear masks and abide by fixed seating arrangements in school. They will also have to take their temperature daily and have staggered recess times.

High-touch surfaces are cleaned regularly and school premises are disinfected daily. Schools also remind parents to keep their children at home if they or any of their household members display flu-like symptoms.

Singapore reported nine new Covid-19 cases yesterday. Of these, four were community cases - the lowest figure since June 11 - and the rest imported.

As at last Wednesday, around three million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Roughly two-thirds of this group had completed the full two-dose vaccine regimen.

Yesterday also marked the start of mandatory Covid-19 testing for residents in Block 103 Henderson Crescent, after four residents from three households tested positive for the virus.

Another cluster was found in neighbouring Block 105 last Friday night. The Health Ministry yesterday gave an update on testing in this block, noting that a total of 591 residents and visitors were tested, with seven testing positive for Covid-19.

It added that it had also completed testing at 66 Eng Watt Street, where 13 residents from three households had initially tested positive.

In all, 145 residents and visitors were tested, and all were negative for the virus, the ministry said.