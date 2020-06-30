School students, staff who had contact with patient test negative

All 39 students and 11 staff of East Spring Secondary School who were in contact with a Covid-19 infected student have tested negative, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post yesterday.

The update came after the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday that a 15-year-old student had tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.

Yesterday, Mr Ong said that the school was immediately cleaned, while classmates and teachers in close contact with the Secondary 3 student were put on leave of absence and sent for testing to make sure that a school-based transmission cluster had not formed.

East Spring's Secondary 3 cohort returned to school today.

Yesterday, MOH also announced that a durian stall in Geylang, a spa in Toa Payoh and a Thai eatery in Bukit Batok were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

A patient also visited Causeway Point, while Mustafa Centre and the Sheng Siong supermarket at New World Centre - both previously on the MOH list of locations visited by Covid-19 patients - were included again with new timings visited by patients.

The ministry said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, but those who were at these places should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and timings can be found on MOH's website.

Among the six community cases announced by MOH yesterday, four are Singaporeans, one of whom is a contact of a previously confirmed case and had already been quarantined earlier.

Two were detected by the ministry's proactive surveillance of persons working in dormitories or deployed to front-line Covid-19 operations. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the fourth Singaporean.

Update on cases

New cases: 202 Imported: 0 In community: 6 (4 Singaporeans; 2 work permit holders) In dormitories: 196 Active cases: 5,650 In hospitals: 197 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 5,453 Deaths: 26 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 12 Total discharged: 37,973 Discharged yesterday: 477 TOTAL CASES: 43,661

The two remaining community cases are work permit holders in essential services or those working in dormitories who were picked up by MOH screening.

Four of the six community cases were asymptomatic.

Three new clusters in dormitories were also announced, at 38 Woodlands Industrial Park E1, 210 Woodlands Industrial Park E5 and 170 Woodlands Industrial Park E7.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 196 cases out of 202, taking Singapore's total to 43,661.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased, from an average of four cases per day in the week before, to an average of seven per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased, from an average of two cases per day in the week before, to an average of four per day in the past week.

With 477 new cases discharged yesterday, 37,973 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 197 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 5,453 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 12 who tested positive have died of other causes.