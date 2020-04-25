Safe distancing rule-breakers also put families at risk: Masagos

Those who disregard safe distancing measures are putting not just themselves but also their families at risk of Covid-19 infection, Mi-nister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli said yesterday.

He also warned that those who abuse enforcement officers will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

"Whether you are old or young, you should be staying home," he stressed, adding that those who think "it is fun" to flout the rules could end up being infected and infecting others around them as well.

His remarks in an interview with The Straits Times' news talk show The Big Story came in the wake of a spate of offences relating to regulations to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The police have reported a rise in the number of abuse cases against the 3,000 officers and safe distancing ambassadors deployed across the island daily to ensure compliance with circuit breaker measures.

ST reported this week that eight people - seven Singaporean men and a Taiwanese woman - have been charged with offences such as assault and failing to wear masks when outside. Some had verbally abused public servants who told them to wear a mask.

Another group of six young people were fined for gathering at a bridge near Lorong Halus and flouting safe distancing rules.

Mr Masagos said those who violate safe distancing measures generally fall into three categories - they either "don't know, don't care or (are) defiant".

He noted that young people need to realise that their acts of defiance could have disastrous results.

"It (could) cause the disease to spread among themselves or their loved ones. The consequences will be unbearable," he said.

Singapore has implemented stringent safe distancing measures as part of circuit breaker efforts to cut the chain of transmission of Covid-19.

SLOWLY LIFTING CURBS We hope that as we are seeing in many other countries, when the numbers go down to single digit or even zero, we can slowly lift the restrictions, and then go back to normal. This is the message we are giving to people. We are not here to curb people's freedom. We are here to ensure that all of us come out of this alive and healthy. MINISTER FOR THE ENVIRONMENT AND WATER RESOURCES MASAGOS ZULKIFLI (above, speaking to presenter Olivia Quay on The Big Story yesterday), on how Singapore can lift the circuit breaker.

BEING THANKFUL My message to everybody observing Ramadan is simply this, we should really be thankful that our country by and large has got through this period of crisis. We will together get through this during Ramadan. The most important thing is to observe fasting, as well as to give alms to the poor. These are the fundamental acts of worship in Ramadan. MR MASAGOS, on Muslims dealing with disruptions caused by the circuit breaker during Ramadan.

Under these measures, which are in place until June 1, people can leave their homes only to perform essential tasks - such as buying groceries and seeing a doctor - and they must wear a mask when doing so.

First-time offenders who flout the rules have to pay a composition sum of $300.

Repeat offenders face higher fines or prosecution in court.

The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) said in a separate response to queries that many Singaporeans have been cooperating with the circuit breaker measures.

But it also said that there is "zero tolerance for verbal or physical abuse of officers", and such cases would be reported to the police.

"At the end of the day, it is up to us to keep our tempers down. Everyone is going through this problem together," said Mr Masagos.

"I know that staying at home, being cooped up is a very difficult situation to cope with.

"But let's just hunker down together. This is something we do together, nobody is special, nobody has special treatment."

He also said that enforcement officers and safe distancing ambassadors are doing a good job and are largely treated with respect.

A MEWR spokesman said these officers come from about 50 public agencies, and also include volunteers and staff from the hospitality and aviation sectors.

She added that those responsible for enforcing safe distancing measures are generally below 60, and are paired with more experienced officers if they are new.

Yesterday, Mr Masagos also acknowledged the elderly might find the loneliness of staying home "a little bit difficult to cope with".

"We are reaching out to this group with the Ministry of Social and Family Development to understand what is bugging them at home, and what we can do to help them stay at home," he said.

While the numbers of those with Covid-19 are stabilising, the goal is for transmissions in the local community to "go down to single digit, or even zero", and only then can movement restrictions be lifted gradually, he added.

"This is the message we are giving to people. We are not here to curb people's freedom. We are here to ensure that all of us come out of this alive and healthy," he said.