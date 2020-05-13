SAF suspends all large-scale overseas exercises due to pandemic

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has suspended all large-scale overseas exercises - including its biggest overseas, Exercise Wallaby held in Queensland, Australia - because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said: "When conditions improve, Singapore may continue with smaller-scale training activities in Australia, in full compliance with their safety requirements to prevent the spread of disease."

Exercise Wallaby, held at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, was inaugurated in 1990. The exercise is usually held in the later part of the year, lasting up to two months.

Last year's exercise involved about 3,000 SAF troops, including those from the Armour and Guards formations, as well as the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

The Shoalwater Bay Training Area, about four times the size of Singapore, allows training at a scale and complexity which cannot be done in Singapore.

Previous editions have included integrated air-land live-firing by armoured platforms and attack helicopters.

On April 3, Mindef said the SAF would be deferring or cancelling overseas exercises, and announced additional measures being taken to maintain operational readiness amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The exercise in Australia also allows for bilateral training with the Australian Defence Force. For instance, Exercise Trident, held as part of Wallaby in 2018, featured heli-insertion and ship-to-shore operations, with more than 100 Australian troops.

Yesterday, Mindef added that it appreciates the strong support of the Australian government, the Australian Department of Defence, Australian Defence Force and the local communities of Rockhampton and Livingstone Shire for the SAF troops training there over the years.

Mindef said Singapore's bilateral defence ties with Australia continue to be strong.

"The joint development of training areas and advanced training facilities in central and north Queensland will deepen defence cooperation and benefit both armed forces and defence establishments for many years to come," the ministry said.

Other than in Australia, the SAF conducts exercises in countries such as the United States, China, Germany, India, Indonesia, New Zealand and Thailand.

• Additional reporting by Lim Min Zhang