S’pore firm comes up with world’s first molecular blood test for early detection of gastric cancer

SINGAPORE - When Associate Professor Too Heng-Phon was about to start biotech firm Mirxes back in 2010, he asked several of his PhD students to join him, but also warned them that it will be tough going.

Two of them decided to help set up the home-grown biotechnology firm, which went on to develop test kits that use blood-based microRNAs (miRNAs) to serve as biomarkers for early detection of cancers.

Dr Zhou Lihan is now the firm’s chief executive and Dr Zou Ruiyang is Mirxes’ chief technology officer.

Said Prof Too, the company’s chairman and co-founder: “I told them I can guarantee them pain, but I can’t guarantee them success.

“They told me, ‘You know, I need a job anyway. If we fail, we will find another job.’”

They had little funding initially to manufacture the kits, which meant the top brass went without their wages for a few months during tough times in 2015 to 2016, said Prof Too, who is with the Department of Biochemistry at the National University of Singapore’s Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

He said he never planned to start a company.

“We started off because we were curious about how things worked, we did not start with the goal of being entrepreneurs.

“Then we realised what we were doing helped to address unmet needs, which is the use of miRNA in liquid biopsy to help find cancers at an early stage, something which was not heard of at that point in time,” Prof Too said in an interview with The Straits Times in November.

Liquid biopsy are tests done on a sample of blood to look for cancer cells from a tumour that is circulating in the blood. It can also detect pieces of genetic material or DNA from tumor cells that are in the blood.

The first miRNAs were found in roundworms in 1993.

In 2000, scientific advisor Professor Frank Slack from the Harvard Stem Cell Institute (HSCI) in the United States, discovered the first known human miRNA, which is a class of ribonucleic acids (RNAs) that play important roles in regulating gene expression.

These molecules helps cells control the kinds and amounts of proteins they make, and are extremely small.

Given how new the technology was back in the early 2000s, some scientists were skeptical that the tiny molecules even existed.