S’pore bets on Healthier SG to keep healthcare good, affordable and accessible as population ages

SINGAPORE – The Healthier SG plan, which helps people here lead healthier lives, is Singapore’s best bet to keep healthcare affordable, of high quality and accessible as it tries to manage a healthcare system weighed down by a rapidly ageing population.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said this at the 15th Singapore Economic Policy Forum, which was held at the Voco Orchard hotel on Tuesday.

The 2023 event was organised by the Economic Society of Singapore, in partnership with the National Technological University.

Still, Healthier SG, which is funded to the tune of $400 million a year, may not be enough ​for the country ​to achieve an elevated Blue Zone 3.0​ status, where the gap between lifespan and health span narrows.

It’s a term Mr Ong recently coined after Singapore was added to the list of ​Blue Zones – geographical locations with the highest life expectancy across the globe​.

“We are thinking of other ways, such as differentiating insurance premiums between those with and without appropriate lifestyles. We are considering regulatory measures to reduce the consumption of sodium,” he said.

Singapore is also investing in another national programme, called Age Well SG, to help seniors build social circles and live an active lifestyle in the community in order to fight loneliness.

“We hope to delay and avoid institutionalisation of as many seniors as possible. Living in a nursing home, their health deteriorates,” he said.

Health economics is an area where the Ministry of Health (MOH) wants to see more economists devote time, whether in strategising the allocation of scarce resources to demand, resolving principal-agent problems between payers, providers and patients, or using behavioural economics to nudge people to adopt healthier lifestyles, said Mr Ong.

To that end, he said that MOH is thinking of setting up an economics office.

In discussing the key economic principles of healthcare, Mr Ong said one of the main things is to rely on different ways to support healthcare, including government subsidy, insurance and even philanthropy.

Another one is to not make an enemy of medical technology. Technological advances such as digital healthcare are helping people practise preventive and holistic care in an easy and cost-effective way.

There are also new drugs and treatments that can be beneficial to some patients with certain diseases, but at a very high price.

Subsidising these treatments carries a significant opportunity cost, because the money can be spent elsewhere – in education, public transport, parks, or defence.