Rostered routine testing requirement to be lifted for healthcare workers on March 21

SINGAPORE - Singapore reached a milestone in its battle against Covid-19 on Saturday (March 19) as the total number of infections recorded in the country crossed the one million mark, even as the spread of the virus continues to slow down.

With the number of new Covid-19 cases falling and the Omicron wave believed to have peaked, a range of safe management measures were simplified last week, and on Monday, the rostered routine testing (RRT) requirement for healthcare workers will be lifted.

RRT, which requires workers to undergo supervised testing every two weeks, was lifted for most sectors last month.

But workers in the healthcare and eldercare sectors as well as settings with children under five years old, who are ineligible for vaccination, had to continue.

Doctors that The Straits Times spoke to on Saturday confirmed that a circular was sent out by the Ministry of Health to say that the mandatory routine tests would end for hospital staff members on Monday.

While they welcomed the move as part of Singapore's shift towards endemic status, they also said the onus will now be on healthcare staff to ensure they are well to protect their patients.

Dr Ben Ng, an endocrinologist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, said: "It is helpful as we are trying to reach endemic status. But the problem is that we treat vulnerable patients as well, so this puts the onus on healthcare staff to make sure you are testing yourself and checking your own health regularly."

He added that the suspension of mandatory routine testing was going to happen sooner or later, but being flexible and adapting to the situation is the most important.

"We must be prepared to be mobile about these kind of things and check the numbers. If we find more patients being admitted, we might have to change again," he said.

Dr Leong Choon Kit, family physician at Mission Medical Clinic, said suspending testing does not mean healthcare workers stop testing themselves entirely.

"If our staff exhibit signs and symptoms of a Covid-19 infection, we will swab ourselves."

He added that there is little advantage to be derived from routine testing, with a high percentage of the population being vaccinated.

Singapore reported 10,244 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with 10,102 local cases and 142 imported ones. The total case tally now stands at 1,007,158.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one for the 18th consecutive day, holding steady at 0.70, similar to the day before.