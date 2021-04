The number of people whose kidneys fail each year has risen to 1,999 in 2017, up from 1,275 in 2009.

This works out to 504.1 per million population, rising from 341.5 per million population in 2009.

The data in the latest Singapore Renal Registry Annual Report released last month also showed that the median age of patients starting on dialysis went up from 61.2 years in 2009 to 64.3.