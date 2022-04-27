Fatigue and constipation: Possible signs of poor lung health

Breathing happens so naturally that we do not think about how it works unless something bad or serious occurs.

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of respiratory health, as the virus affects the lungs and throat.

The respiratory system comprises the nose, throat, mouth, all the way down to the lungs.

Apart from the highly infectious virus, there are many other conditions that affect the respiratory system in some way, chief being lung cancer.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. In Singapore, it is the third-most common form among men and women, according to the Singapore Cancer Registry Annual Report 2018.

Other common conditions include asthma, lung infections such as pneumonia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Here, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) physician Lee Teck Chaw from Chang Le TCM Wellness Clinic answers key questions on why maintaining a healthy respiratory system ensures the overall function of the body.