Residents, workers in Jalan Bukit Merah informed about mandatory TB screening

SINGAPORE - The crowd at ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre in Jalan Bukit Merah was thinner on Jan 6, as government officers talked to workers there and residents at nearby blocks about having a tuberculosis (TB) screening.

This comes a day after the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that mandatory TB screening will be conducted for residents and workers of blocks 1 and 3 Jalan Bukit Merah, ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre, and Thong Kheng Seniors Activity Centre @ Queenstown.

MOH officers will continue talking to residents and answering their questions about the screening until Jan 9.

The food centre seemed fairly busy during lunchtime, but Mr Danny Lim, who works at a stall selling chicken wings, said it was quieter than usual.

Mr Lim told The Straits Times that it is common to see all the tables at the food centre occupied during lunchtime on the weekends, but there were empty tables today.

Over at the Lao Ban Soya Beancurd store at block 7, Jalan Bukit Merah, which faces the food centre, worker George Lim, 72, said it was very quiet.

He learnt about the upcoming TB screening in the news, and was eager to go for it, even though he works in a block that is not included in the screening exercise.

The store’s customers mostly drop by after a trip to the market and food centre, he said.

“If I do the screening, I would feel at peace,” he added.

TB screening is mandatory for residents of the affected blocks and centres, where the risk is higher. MOH is offering voluntary screening for those who are at lower risk, such as former residents and tenants of block 1 and 3.

At block 3, a block of one-room HDB rental flats, Mr Mohan Van, who is in his 60s, said he is a regular volunteer delivering free vegetarian food packets from an Indian Temple to other residents in his block on weekends. He had to do that by himself earlier, after news of the TB screening scared his help away.

“Normally, there are other volunteers, but they dare not come here today. So, I called my ‘bodyguard’ to watch the food basket while I deliver the food packets,” he said, referring to his elderly neighbour beside him.