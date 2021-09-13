Police report filed after woman pulls down safe distancing ambassador's mask

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - A police report was lodged after a woman allegedly pulled down the mask of a safe distancing ambassador (SDA) on Saturday night at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

In a series of videos shared on social media, a woman and a man appear to be in a heated conversation with two SDAs wearing their red uniforms.

At one point in the conversation, the woman can be seen pulling down the female SDA's mask.

She then approaches the male SDA with her arms akimbo and continues to confront him as he takes repeated steps backwards. A separate clip shows the woman walking with two other female SDAs with her hands on her hips. The man can be seen in the background gesturing to the male SDA.

In response to queries from The New Paper, Ms Serene Tan, director of safe management measures operations at the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), said that at around 10.30pm on Saturday, a food and beverage establishment at Marina Bay Sands asked STB's SDAs to assist with a group of customers that allegedly failed to comply with safe management measures.

"These customers allegedly refused to stop consuming alcohol by 10.30pm despite repeated advice from the food and beverage establishment and our SDAs," explained Ms Tan.

She added that a part of the group allegedly followed the SDAs out of the establishment and confronted them, with one of them allegedly pulling down the SDA's mask.

"STB takes a serious view of abusive acts against safe distancing personnel and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who do so," said Ms Tan.

A police report has been filed and investigations are ongoing.

STB urges members of the public to continue to cooperate with safe distancing personnel and comply with the instructions of personnel deployed for Covid-19 related duties.