Ren Ci's third nursing home to be at Woodlands Health Campus

Ren Ci Hospital will operate a third nursing home by 2022, managing more than 330 beds and a senior care centre for 100 elderly people at an upcoming health campus in Woodlands.

This will increase its total capacity by almost 35 per cent, to 1,300 beds.

Ren Ci chairman Chua Thian Poh announced the expansion plans at a charity gala dinner yesterday to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

"Our progress over the years is really a result of the strong support from our Government, donors, volunteers, partners and staff," Mr Chua told over 700 guests at Shangri-La Hotel.

He added that Ren Ci will also be providing home care services in Woodlands, Sembawang and Marsiling.

The new nursing home will occupy more than 11,900 sq m over six floors of one of the future campus' buildings, and will open in phases from 2022. It will be part of the 1,800-bed Woodlands Health Campus, which will also have hospitals and specialist clinics.

The campus, being constructed on a plot of land the size of 11 football fields, held its groundbreaking ceremony in April 2017.

Ren Ci chief executive Joe Hau said the hospital is excited to operate the first nursing home integrated into a health campus.

"(This gives) us the opportunity for a new model of care as we leverage the on-site acute and community hospitals, specialist outpatient clinics and hospice."

A Ren Ci hospital spokesman said details, such as the manpower needed, are still being worked out.

"We are currently working with the different stakeholders to design integrated care plans and use of technology in care delivery," she added.

Ren Ci opened its first nursing home in Bukit Batok in 2015, followed by a second one in Ang Mo Kio in May this year.

Yesterday's charity gala dinner, which was attended by President Halimah Yacob, saw Ren Ci raise $7 million in donations to fund the provision of community care services for its needy beneficiaries.

Mr Chua thanked donors and Ren Ci's 700 regular volunteers, some of whom he said have been with the organisation since day one.

"Ren Ci will continue to meet the healthcare needs of Singapore's ageing society. Together, let us continue to deliver care and compassion to those in need."