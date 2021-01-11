Ren Ci nursing home staff among first eldercare workers to receive Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine

SINGAPORE - The nation's vaccine rollout continued on Monday (Jan 11) with 50 staff from Ren Ci's Bukit Batok nursing home getting their shots.

Singapore had embarked on a nationwide vaccination effort against the coronavirus on Dec 30 last year, beginning with front-line workers at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Since then, staff from public and private healthcare institutions, and front-line officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs have been vaccinated.

On Monday, Ren Ci @ Bukit Batok Street 52 was the first nursing home in the community care sector whose staff received the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.

The vaccines were administered by a team from Ren Ci at the nursing home.

Ms Elsie Teo, the assistant director of nursing at the home, was the first to receive the injection.

"After almost a year of dealing with Covid-19, I am glad that we are beginning to see some light at the end of the tunnel with the development of the vaccine," said the 66-year-old.

Ms Teo added: "I am thankful we are prioritised to be vaccinated now.

"It gives me added assurance on top of existing safe management measures that I can continue to deliver safe care to the residents in the nursing home."

Seniors living in nursing homes have been considered particularly vulnerable to the pandemic.

When Covid-19 hit Singapore last year, visitors were banned from the homes after a cluster emerged at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home in March last year.

At its peak, there were 14 residents infected, of whom four later died.

As a result, staff at nursing homes were required to be tested more frequently in order to reduce the chance of further spread.

On Monday, Ren Ci Hospital chief executive officer Joe Hau, who received his shot after Ms Teo, said 80 per cent of the staff across Ren Ci's two nursing homes and its community hospital, will receive the shots.

"As care staff in the community care sector, we have a duty of care towards our elderly nursing home residents as well as day-care clients to keep them safe.

"Taking the vaccination will also help protect us as well as our loved ones at home," he said.

The vaccine rollout across the community care sector is being overseen by the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC).

Ren Ci staff in the other nursing home at Ang Mo Kio as well as its community hospital will receive the vaccination in the coming weeks.