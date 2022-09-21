Relief doctor who gave undiluted Covid-19 vaccine at Hougang clinic was two weeks into job

A Prohealth Medical Group spokesman said the doctor started work at the Prohealth Medical Group @ Hougang clinic on Sept 1. PHOTO: ST FILE
Tay Hong Yi
Updated
Published
6 min ago

SINGAPORE - The Hougang clinic doctor who had mistakenly given two adults a full vial of undiluted Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine each was a relief doctor who had only started work there two weeks earlier.

The clinic said this in a statement on Wednesday night.

A Prohealth Medical Group spokesman said the doctor started work at the Prohealth Medical Group @ Hougang clinic on Sept 1.

She had also worked there on Sept 8 and 15.

The incident had happened on Sept 15.

Said the spokesman: "We have stopped engaging her service as a locum since the date of incident."

He added they could not comment further as the matter was under investigation by the authorities.

The spokesman said the firm takes a very serious view of the incident and assured anyone using its clinic services it will treat their safety and well-being with utmost care.

He added the Hougang clinic will cooperate fully with investigations.

The firm was also maintaining close contact with the affected patients and will provide them with the necessary support and assistance.

"We also wish to extend our sincere apologises to the affected patients and their families for this unfortunate incident."

The Straits Times had reported on Tuesday that the Ministry of Health (MOH) was alerted to the incident on Monday.

One of the patients was hospitalised after experiencing a headache and an increased heart rate.

More On This Topic
74% of those given wrong Covid-19 vaccine dose at Bukit Merah Polyclinic have received replacement
Boy, 16, wrongly given Moderna Covid-19 vaccine not authorised for those under 18 in S'pore

That patient has since been discharged, while the other did not report any adverse reaction.

Each vial of undiluted Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine contains five doses' worth.

MOH had said the clinic and doctor who administered the vaccine have been suspended from the National Vaccination Programme until further notice.

Related Stories
askST: What is excess death and what is Covid-19's true toll on the world?
Biden says pandemic is over; survivors and doctors disagree
New Omicron sub-variant detected in South Africa
Moderna's bivalent vaccine expected in S'pore by end-Sept: How safe is it?
WHO saying pandemic end in sight falls flat in 'zero-Covid' China
No plans to include Covid-19 vaccinations in childhood immunisation schedule: Ong Ye Kung
Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind 'long Covid'
Human development set back 5 years by Covid-19, other crises: UN report
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study
Covid-19 pandemic report card: Did Singapore pass?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top