Relief doctor who gave undiluted Covid-19 vaccine at Hougang clinic was two weeks into job

SINGAPORE - The Hougang clinic doctor who had mistakenly given two adults a full vial of undiluted Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine each was a relief doctor who had only started work there two weeks earlier.

The clinic said this in a statement on Wednesday night.

A Prohealth Medical Group spokesman said the doctor started work at the Prohealth Medical Group @ Hougang clinic on Sept 1.

She had also worked there on Sept 8 and 15.

The incident had happened on Sept 15.

Said the spokesman: "We have stopped engaging her service as a locum since the date of incident."

He added they could not comment further as the matter was under investigation by the authorities.

The spokesman said the firm takes a very serious view of the incident and assured anyone using its clinic services it will treat their safety and well-being with utmost care.

He added the Hougang clinic will cooperate fully with investigations.

The firm was also maintaining close contact with the affected patients and will provide them with the necessary support and assistance.

"We also wish to extend our sincere apologises to the affected patients and their families for this unfortunate incident."

The Straits Times had reported on Tuesday that the Ministry of Health (MOH) was alerted to the incident on Monday.

One of the patients was hospitalised after experiencing a headache and an increased heart rate.