Red, itchy skin flare-ups: How to tell if you have eczema and when you should see a doctor

Most people don’t take skin flare-ups seriously enough. Instead, they often resort to self-diagnosing and self-medicating with over-the-counter topical creams.

While these may provide temporary relief, it’s important that people seek professional help – especially if their flare-ups are persistent or severe – as they could be suffering from eczema.

Atopic eczema, the most common form of eczema, occurs in about 20 per cent of school-going children and 10 per cent of young adults. It is the result of a defective skin barrier that causes increased loss of moisture through the skin, as well as a hypersensitive immune system that overreacts to allergens and environmental factors like heat, sweat, dust or stress.

If left untreated or mistreated, atopic eczema can lead to more serious issues like insomnia or depression. It has even been linked to cardiovascular disease, says Dr Kok Wai Leong, senior consultant in dermatology at StarMed Specialist Centre.

He cites the case of a patient who developed adult-onset eczema triggered by his highly stressful lifestyle as a banker. Convinced that he had food allergies, he did not seek treatment for eczema and instead, went on a vegetarian diet to cut out gluten, seafood and meat – ingredients that he thought were allergens.

After losing a lot of weight and still not seeing any improvement in his skin condition, the patient became socially withdrawn and was eventually diagnosed with clinical depression. It wasn’t until he sought help from Dr Kok and received biologic therapy, an injection under the skin to treat moderate to severe cases of atopic eczema, that he found relief from his condition.

Spot the signs

Dr Kok says that he typically sees a 10 to 15 per cent increase in the number of patients, particularly children, seeking help for eczema flare-ups during the hot and humid months.

Tell-tale signs of eczema include red patches that are very itchy, and if scratched, ooze fluid or bleed. There are other skin condition that may look similar but have subtle differences. For example, hives manifest as transient raised patches, while psoriasis present as thick, white skin patches. Although the latter resembles eczema, the psoriasis rash tends to flake more and occur on areas outside of skin folds, such as the scalp, back and the outer areas of the knees and elbows.