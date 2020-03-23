Recovering coronavirus patients sent to Mt Elizabeth Hospital, freeing beds in public hospitals for sicker patients

SINGAPORE - Twenty-nine patients recovering from Covid-19 were transferred from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases to a ward at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Orchard Road on Monday (March 23).

These are patients who are no longer sick or who need less medical care, but are still shedding virus. They will be discharged once they are confirmed clear of the coronavirus and no longer risk spreading the disease.

Someone who saw the patients arriving at the private hospital said they all looked well, and walked in themselves carrying their bags or pulling luggage.

It is the first of the four Parkway hospitals to take in Covid-19 patients from the public sector, said Dr Noel Yeo, senior vice-president of Parkway's hospital operations in Singapore.

He said: "Our other three hospitals - Gleneagles, Mount Elizabeth Novena and Parkway East Hospitals - have also been put on alert to receive more of such patients in the future."

The move is to free public hospitals so that they can take care of the more seriously ill Covid-19 patients. The number of new infections, especially imported ones, has been fairly high as residents return from high-infection countries.

There are now more than 300 Covid-19 patients hospitalised in Singapore.

Dr Yeo said these are not the first Covid-19 patients to be treated at a Parkway hospital, although they are the first to be transferred from the public sector.

"Prior to this, we have already been actively managing Covid-19 patients in several of our facilities," he said. Two Indonesians infected by the coronavirus had flown into Singapore and gone to Gleneagles for treatment.

There are a still handful of other Covid-19 patients at its other hospitals.

Obstetricians at Parkway East have expressed concerns that the ward for the Covid-19 patients is on the same floor as the maternity ward.

But Dr Yeo said: "The same stringent safety protocols and precautionary measures will apply for these new patients, who will be housed in a single ward at the hospital."

These patients will not be allowed to leave the ward, nor are they allowed any visitors.

All staff working in areas where the patients are must don protective apparel.

He added that the areas these patients passed through during the transfer will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitised.

Dr Yeo said: "We have been working closely with the Ministry of Health (MOH) on joining the national effort against Covid-19, and how private sector resources may be utilised to alleviate the load on public healthcare institutions."

He added that he hopes other private sector hospitals "will also rise to the call and play their part to complement these efforts."

Last week, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong assured that Singapore has sufficient healthcare facilities and workers to cope with the current number of Covid-19 patients.

He said there are also contingency plans if numbers go up.

Associate Professor Kenneth Mak had said that MOH was exploring working with the private healthcare sector.

Prof Mak, director of medical services at MOH, added that there is already a good relationship between the public and private sectors with past collaborations.