Recovered individuals still need pre-event Covid-19 test exemption from a clinic to dine in: MOH

SINGAPORE - Those who have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 270 days will still need a valid pre-event test (PET) exemption notice if they wish to dine in at a food and beverage establishment, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has said.

MOH clarified in a statement early on Tuesday (Aug 10) that recovered individuals are not automatically considered in the same category as fully vaccinated individuals, as Singapore kicks off differentiated community measures based on vaccination status.

The taskforce fighting Covid-19 had said last Friday that unvaccinated individuals with a valid negative PET test or recovered individuals are considered of similar lower risk as fully vaccinated persons, and may dine in at eateries in groups of up to five persons, among other perks.

Residents here who were vaccinated overseas with any of the vaccines under the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing also have to provide documentary proof and take a blood test at an approved provider to confirm that their vaccinations have been effective, said the ministry.

Upon a positive serology test, their vaccination records will be updated in the National Immunisation Registry (NIR), and reflected on the TraceTogether and HealthHub apps.

More details on the process, including the list of the approved providers, can be found on MOH's post-vaccination matters website.

A separate process is being worked out for short-term visitor pass holders who were vaccinated abroad so that their vaccination status can be included in the NIR, said MOH.

"Hard copies of overseas vaccination certificates will not be accepted for the vaccination-differentiated safe management measures," it said.

"This is because it will be difficult for individual establishments to verify the authenticity of these certificates which are issued in different formats and languages."

In the statement, the Health Ministry also clarified the definition of coffeeshops. From Tuesday, unvaccinated individuals are allowed to dine in groups of up to two only at hawker centres and coffeeshops.

These include food and beverage establishments with either a coffeeshop, eating house or a canteen license issued by the Singapore Food Agency, MOH said.

"We encourage unvaccinated individuals who dine at such locations to vigilantly maintain hand hygiene, and not to linger after their meals, in order to reduce their risk of contracting Covid-19," said MOH.

All persons here who are fully vaccinated - a status which kicks in only two weeks after receiving the full regimen of Pfizer-BionTech/Comirnaty, Moderna, or any vaccine on the World Health Organisation's listing - will be allowed to dine-in in groups of up to five persons from Tuesday.

All Singapore residents who received the Pfizer-BionTech/Comirnaty or Moderna jabs locally would have their vaccination records updated in the NIR and reflected on the TraceTogether and HealthHub apps, which will allow businesses to verify the vaccination status of their customers easily.

Those who have received the Sinovac vaccine in Singapore will be able to access their vaccination records on the HealthHub app from Tuesday, and in time the TraceTogether app, said the ministry.

List of clinics offering service on serology testing, notification of overseas Covid-19 vaccination records here.