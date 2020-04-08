Record 142 new coronavirus cases in S'pore; Indian national later confirmed to have Covid-19 died while awaiting test result

SINGAPORE - Singapore reported 142 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday (April 8), a record high, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

Of these, 140 are local cases and two are imported. They bring the total number of cases here to 1,623.

Among the local cases, links to existing clusters have been established for 55 cases, of which 40 are linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories.

There are 13 cases that have been linked to other cases. Contact tracing is being done for the remaining 72 cases.

MOH also said that a man who later tested positive died while awaiting test results. A 32-year-old Indian national who had been swabbed on April 7 and advised to stay home pending test results died on April 8 at his residence. He was confirmed to have Covid-19 after his death. His chest X-ray indicated he did not have pneumonia and investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of death.

MOH also said that 29 patients were discharged on Wednesday. To date, a total of 406 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Of the 669 confirmed cases still in hospital, most are stable or improving, with 29 in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Six have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection.