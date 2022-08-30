Public healthcare subsidies to be adjusted to benefit more lower-income patients

SINGAPORE -From Nov 1, patients using standard drugs at acute and community hospitals will be means-tested when they apply for subsidies, in a move aimed at benefiting the lower-income group.

In a statement on Tuesday (Aug 30), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the subsidies for drugs under the Standard Drug List at these hospitals will rise from the current 50 per cent to a range of 50-75 per cent for Singapore citizens, when means-testing, based on per capita household income, is introduced.

Permanent residents will continue to receive a 25 per cent subsidy.

There are more than 600 drugs on the list, including some used for cancer treatment.

The change is in line with the public healthcare subsidy system changes that MOH announced in March last year, which were aimed at ensuring that people at the lowest income levels get the help they need as healthcare spending rises.

It meant that hospitals would use per capita household income instead of individual income during means-testing to determine subsidies.

Per capita household income, which is based on total gross household monthly income divided by the number of family members living in the household, reflects the number of people dependent on a patient's income.

For instance, an income-earner supporting a family of four will get more subsidies than another person earning the same amount but has only one dependant.

In its statement on Tuesday, MOH said these are significant changes that will provide more subsidies to patients who need greater support as well as encourage patients to access care at the most appropriate healthcare setting.

MOH also updated the implementation dates for the changes, which will be done in phases.

From Sept 1, the Medication Assistance Fund (MAF) drug subsidies will be extended to more Singapore residents seeking help at public healthcare institutions when the eligible income criteria is raised.

MAF subsidises expensive drugs that have been deemed clinically necessary, such as certain cancer drugs.

From Nov 1, MOH will change the basis of means-testing in the acute inpatient setting from individual monthly income to per capita household income.