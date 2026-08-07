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Public consultation on proposed laws to better protect genetic information in Singapore

To allow more people here to benefit from genetic testing, which examines a person’s DNA, RNA, chromosomes, or genes – national programmes are being introduced to improve access to specific tests.

SINGAPORE - Genetic testing can be used to identify a person’s predisposition to specific diseases, allowing individuals to take preventive steps to reduce the likelihood of developing them .

To allow more people here to benefit from genetic testing, which examines a person’s DNA, RNA, chromosomes, or genes – national programmes are being introduced to improve access to specific tests.

In 2025, for instance, the national genetic testing programme for familial hypercholesterolaemia was established. This is a genetic disorder that causes dangerously high levels of LDL cholesterol from birth.

And from December 2026, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will subsidise genetic testing and the relevant interventions for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer.

Despite its benefits, some may hesitate to go for genetic testing due to concerns about how their results could be used outside of healthcare settings, such as in insurance underwriting and employment decisions, said MOH on Aug 7.

“Such fears discourage people from getting tested, even when it benefits their health,” it said.

“To scale genetic testing and reap its full benefits, it is important that individuals have confidence that their genetic information will be appropriately protected and used.”

Proposed laws here will strengthen safeguards on the use of genetic information in Singapore, by preventing insurers and employers from requiring genetic testing, or requesting and using such information in making decisions on insurance and employment.

These protections will extend beyond genetic information obtained under national programmes, to cover all genetic information, including those derived from commercially available genetic tests, said the ministry.

“This aims to give Singaporeans greater confidence to make decisions about genetic testing based on what is best for their own health,” MOH said in a statement .

The proposed Bill builds on the current MOH-Life Insurance Association moratorium on genetic testing and insurance.

The moratorium was first introduced in 2021 to protect genetic test results from use in insurance underwriting.

Other countries – such as the United States, Canada and Australia – have laws in place that prevent the use of genetic information for such purposes.

It is consulting healthcare professionals, patient advocates, insurers and employers, among others, in developing the proposed laws.

It is also inviting members of the public to share their views, with the public consultation to run from Aug 7 to Sept 4.

The consultation paper - which provides further details on the proposed Bill, including the policy objectives and considerations - can be accessed at https://go.gov.sg/genetic-information-bill-consult-paper.

Feedback can be submitted at https://go.gov.sg/genetic-information-bill-consultation.

Feedback received will contribute to the development of robust policies that give Singaporeans the confidence to make informed decisions about genetic testing and improve their health outcomes, said MOH.