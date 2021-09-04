Public can book Covid-19 test at 20 quick test centres from next month

From Oct 1, quick test centres (QTCs) will take appointments from members of the public who want to pay for a fast and easy test (FET) to ensure they are free of the virus, for instance before they attend an event.

Along with self-test kits, access to these 20 centres will see testing for Covid-19 becoming a way of life in Singapore, the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 said yesterday.

"We want to encourage everyone to consider testing regularly, especially, for example, if you're going to participate in a high-risk activity or attend a large-scale event and you want to ensure you are free of the virus, test yourself on a regular basis," said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, a co-chairman of the task force.

QTCs were previously set up for workers in higher-risk settings such as dine-in eateries, hairdressers, spas and gyms who have to be tested regularly.

Mr Wong said that employers of workers in higher-risk settings can also play a role in conducting tests for their employees on top of routine rostered testing.

"We would encourage employers to see how they can make regular testing at workplaces a new norm.

"So the tripartite partners will be discussing further guidelines to promote more pervasive use of (antigen rapid test kits) at workplaces," he said.

The Government is also studying the possibility of setting up more testing sites across the island, to make it easier for people to get themselves tested regularly.

"Regular testing should not be confined to persons working in higher-risk settings," said Mr Wong, adding that households will each be getting six self-test kits in the mail from the Government.

"In fact, we want to strongly encourage everyone, whether you are vaccinated or not, to self-test regularly with antigen rapid test (ART) kits as a matter of social responsibility."

Test kits are also widely available at retailers and on e-commerce platforms.

"We are also actively reviewing new kits for sale, and will continue to make such self-test kits more readily accessible," added Mr Wong.

The task force also noted Singapore's high vaccination rate, with more than 80 per cent of the population having received two shots.

"We've already reached high vaccination levels… we should now aspire to become a nation of testing, where testing becomes a way of life," said Mr Wong.