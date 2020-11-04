Psoriasis patients at increased risk of developing metabolic syndrome

SINGAPORE - Part-time marketeer Aileen Chan was diagnosed with psoriasis at the age of 46 in 2011. She had to stop going for body massages because the chronic disease is marked by itchy, red scaly patches on the skin.

Ms Chan said the psoriasis became aggressive about three to four years ago. She already had hypertension, but more health issues began to crop up.

She was diagnosed with diabetes in 2015. Since then, she has had treatment for early-stage breast cancer, and found out she has liver cirrhosis and other health issues.

What some people may not be aware of is that psoriasis is not only a disease of the skin and joints, but a systemic disease that is associated with a range of comorbidities, especially metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular disease.

Dr Colin Theng, the president of the Psoriasis Association of Singapore, said that while the association between psoriasis and metabolic syndrome is known, the prevalence of it here was only recently shown in a local study published during the circuit breaker period.

The prevalence of metabolic syndrome in psoriasis patients was 45.1 per cent, or nearly threefold higher than the general population in Singapore.

"This means that if you have psoriasis, you are three times more likely to have metabolic syndrome, compared to an individual who does not have psoriasis," said Dr Theng, a co-author of the study.

He said this means all patients with psoriasis should be screened, particularly those above the age of 50, who have a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome.

Metabolic syndrome has a cluster of risk factors, including obesity, hypertension, dyslipidaemia and glucose intolerance. It is also a strong predictor of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and stroke. The study had looked at 338 patients in Singapore, aged 18 to 69, who had sought help from late 2007 to early 2009 at the National Skin Centre.

It found that having a severe form of psoriasis did not appear to put the patient at a higher risk of metabolic syndrome, said Dr Theng, who is in private practice.

In Ms Chan's case, it was not just the metabolic syndrome but her liver cirrhosis that could be due to psoriasis. Dr Theng said that patients with psoriasis have an increased risk of developing fatty liver disease, which can increase the risk of developing liver cirrhosis in some individuals. Some systemic medications can also affect the liver, which may contribute to the cirrhosis, he added. Her breast cancer and other health scares, however, may not be due to psoriasis, he said.

Another co-author of the study, Dr Hazel Oon, a senior consultant at the National Skin Centre (NSC), said that within the metabolic syndrome , the most common risk factor was elevated blood pressure, followed by obesity, low HDL (high-density lipoprotein or "good") cholesterol, raised triglycerides and elevated fasting glucose.

Worldwide, approximately 125 million people have psoriasis, including American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and American country music star LeAnn Rimes.

Ms Rimes even showed off the red spots dotting her body by posing nude for Glamour magazine to mark World Psoriasis Day on Oct 29. She said the stress from the Covid-19 pandemic caused her psoriasis to flare up.

Psoriasis is the tenth most common skin disorder for those seeking treatment at the NSC. Approximately one to three per cent of the population may have it. Most have the mild form, and small parts of their body are affected, while about 20 per cent or so have moderate to severe form of the condition which affects the immune system.

The scaly patches can appear anywhere on the body, though common affected areas include the lower back, knees, elbows and scalp. Individuals can go through periods of flare-us and remissions, and there is no cure, though the disease is not contagious.

For Ms Chan, her psoriasis started with some red rashes the size of 50-cent coins on her thigh. Now, it has spread to almost all over her body, she said.

"It's slowly spreading on my hairline and the base of neck, so I am covering it with my hair," she said.

"The [scaly] patches just flake everywhere. There's a lot of dusting and sweeping," she said, referring to her home. ("The pain and itch keeps me up at night... Every 2-3 hours or so, I would be applying moisturiser"

She will be trying biologics next. These drugs only target specific parts of the immune system but are costly. She plans to start on these jabs this month. Hers will cost $4,850 each, and she will need 5-6 jabs a year, she said.

Dr Oon said that some people make the mistake of undertreating psoriasis, particularly psoriatic arthritis, as they feel that they should tolerate the pain as well as swollen joints and wait and see. However, the delay in treatment or suboptimal therapy can lead to erosions and irreversible joint destruction, she said.

"During this Covid-19 pandemic, I have had a few patients with psoriasis that flared," she said.

"Some were fearful of coming to clinics... or worried about the immuno-suppression from their medications. This led to them reducing their drug dosage or stopping their medication entirely."

Dr Oon said a patient stopped his biologic injections and had to be hospitalised for extensive flare-up of psoriasis while another developed pustules.

