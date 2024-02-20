Project Wolbachia expands to five more areas to reduce Aedes mosquito population

SINGAPORE – Project Wolbachia, the programme to control the Aedes mosquito population through the release of lab-grown male mosquitoes, is expanded to five more residential areas this week, covering 480,000 households – or 35 per cent of all households here – in the first quarter of 2024.

The five areas are – Bukit Merah-Telok Blangah, Clementi-West Coast, Commonwealth, Holland and Marine Parade-Mountbatten.

This is up from 350,000, or 26 per cent of households, in 2023. This expansion was first announced in November 2023.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said then that these locations were chosen based on historical dengue risk and the Aedes mosquito population.

These are in addition to 13 other areas where lab-grown mosquitoes have been released under the initiative, such as Yishun, Marine Parade, and Yew Tee.

Under the project, lab-grown male mosquitoes carrying the Wolbachia bacteria are released in high-risk areas to reduce the mosquito population over time. Wolbachia-infected males that mate with females will result in eggs that do not hatch.

The expansion of the project comes as weekly dengue cases remain high, with 515 cases reported in the week that ended on Feb 10.

More than 2,600 dengue cases have been reported so far in 2024, the NEA said on Feb 15.

The number of Aedes mosquito breeding habitats found on residential premises doubled to 2,025 in January 2024, from 1,016 cases in January 2023.

The NEA said the Aedes aegypti mosquito population has been reduced by more than 90 per cent in areas such as Bukit Batok and Tampines, where the initiative was first launched in 2016.

The agency said its data between 2019 and 2022 showed that residents in areas where Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes had been released for at least one year were up to 77 per cent less likely to be infected with dengue.