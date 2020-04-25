Procter & Gamble donates 300,000 care packs worth $5 million to migrant workers here

SINGAPORE - Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (P&G) is donating 300,000 care packs worth about $5 million to migrant workers as part of relief efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

The multinational company, which has brands such as Gillette, Oral-B and SK-II in its portfolio, is working with the Ministry of Manpower, the South West Community Development Council and Migrant Workers' Centre to carry out the initiative.

The care packs will go to migrant workers housed in purpose-built and factory-converted dormitories, the company said on Saturday (April 25).

The packs will include essential personal health and hygiene items, such as toothbrushes, razors and shampoo.

The company will also provide household cleaning products to 43 purpose-built facilities and more than 1,000 factory-converted dormitories to help ensure a clean and safe environment for the migrant workers.

The packs were assembled by volunteers from the company, together with Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, Ms Low Yen Ling, the Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower and Mayor of South West District, and Migrant Workers' Centre chairman Yeo Guat Kwang.

The packs will be distributed through the Migrant Workers' Centre in coming weeks.

Mr Magesvaran Suranjan, P&G's president for Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, said: "We are happy to do our part to support the Singapore Government's enhanced measures to take care of migrant workers... These care packages, together with other measures by the Government, will help ensure the health and safety of migrant workers."

Ms Low added: "In such challenging times, partnerships across the private, public and people sector build strong structures of support to scaffold and uplift the vulnerable. We're pooling together resources from different parts of society to meet the needs of our migrant workers.

"It has been a difficult time for migrant workers. We appreciate the sacrifices they have made to keep to the Covid-19 measures, especially those who are unable to celebrate Ramadan in their usual way.

"We recognise their contributions to our nation and want them to know that they are not alone, and the whole of our society - from the community, to businesses and individuals - have rallied together to take care of them."