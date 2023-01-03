How a healthy digestive system can help increase iron absorption and support bone health

Many people are familiar with the use of probiotics to improve gut health and support the immune system. What is not so well known is that recent innovative research have shown that certain probiotic* strains can also help increase iron absorption and support bone health.

Probiotics are live micro-organisms which, when administered in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host1.

Probiotics* that can provide functional benefits, in this case increasing iron absorption2, 16, 17 and supporting bone health3, is still a very new concept in Singapore.

Probi AB is a Swedish biotechnology company and supplier of the probiotic ingredients to Probi® by DKSH, created probiotic* supplements Probi® Iron+ for increased iron absorption and Probi® Bone Health for bone health support.

“Scientists have found that the use of specific probiotic strains – in this case Lactobacillus plantarum 299v (LP299V™) in Probi® Iron+ can increase iron absorption2, 16, 17 and a mix of three probiotic strains – Lactobacillus paracasei 8700:2, Lactobacillus plantarum HEAL19 and Lactobacillus plantarum HEAL9 (HEAL9™) in Probi® Bone Health – can provide a new and innovative way to support bone health3” said Dr Caroline Montelius, Science Manager at Probi AB.

Probi AB holds the patent for LP299V™, an extensively documented Lactobacillus plantarum strain.