Private GP clinic suspended from Chas scheme for severe non-compliance: MOH

SINGAPORE - A private general practitioner (GP) clinic in Upper Serangoon Road will be suspended from participating in the Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) for making non-compliant claims.

The suspension will take effect from April 26, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press statement on Wednesday (April 10).

Joash Family Clinic and Surgery has made numerous non-compliant Chas claims, such as claims for patient visits with no relevant supporting documentation, according to audits conducted by the ministry.

MOH has referred the case to the police. The doctors from this clinic will also be referred to the Singapore Medical Council if found with any medical mismanagement or unethical behaviour.

Chas currently subsidises medical and dental care at general practitioner and dental clinics for lower- and middle-income Singaporeans, as well as those from the Pioneer Generation (PG), which refers to Singaporeans who were aged 16 and older in 1965.

While under suspension, Joash Family Clinic and Surgery can continue running, but the treatment it provides will not be covered by Chas subsidies.

Chas patients of the suspended clinic may also refer to the Chas website at www.chas.sg for alternative Chas clinics in the area.

"MOH takes a serious view of breaches of our Chas guidelines and will not hesitate to take action where non-compliance is uncovered," said the MOH statement.

"We also remind healthcare professionals to uphold a high standard of professionalism and adhere to their Ethical Code and Ethical Guidelines."

As of August last year, there are more than 1,000 Chas GP clinics and 700 dental clinics islandwide.

In October last year, 10 clinics under the Access Medical group were suspended from the Chas scheme for making numerous non-compliant claims.

From 2016 to 2018, altogether 12 clinics have been suspended from the scheme.

The MOH statement added that the ministry closely monitors clinics' Chas claims and most Chas clinics comply with their guidelines.

Chas and PG card holders who wish to check the Chas subsidies that clinics have claimed for them may do so by logging into the "MY CHAS" module on the Chas website or by calling the Chas hotline on 1800- 275-2427.

They can also contact MOH if they come across any suspicious or unusual claims.