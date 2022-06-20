Preventive drugs may be needed to fight dengue outbreaks: Experts

SINGAPORE - Preventive drugs have been found to be effective in controlling the spread of malaria, and experts now say they may be needed to fight dengue outbreaks as well.

Coupled with the use of data science to predict large clusters, they could help to combat the Aedes aegypti mosquito threat in Singapore, said Professor Martin Hibberd from the London School Of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

"We've seen that malaria drugs have been effective in preventing the spread of the disease in Haiti.

"Given that the dengue drug uses the same mechanism, it should also be applicable for controlling dengue outbreaks," said Prof Hibberd.

The infectious diseases expert was in Singapore, where he spoke at the 5th Asia Dengue Summit held at Orchard Hotel on June 15.

The United States' Centres for Disease Control and Prevention lists two preventive drugs, or prophylactics, that travellers could take to prevent malaria.

"This approach of taking preventive medication - in the case of malaria - is currently dispensed to travellers but not one that has been used in Singapore, where mosquitoes and dengue are found endemically.

"As controlling the chain of dengue transmission within a household or community is highly time-sensitive, using these prophylactics could help extend that time frame, especially since several days often pass before people present symptoms of dengue infection," added Prof Hibberd.

A study by researchers from the London School Of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, using datasets from Singapore, suggested preventive medication could play a role in dengue control.

The scientists, whose paper was published last year, said when applied in areas that have recently experienced cases of disease, prophylactic drugs could be more effective than adult mosquito-killing vector control methods.

They could even offer the possibility of interrupting individual chains of transmission if rapidly deployed.

Researchers in Singapore are currently conducting clinical trials on a drug made by Belgian drug manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

The new experimental drug works by preventing two proteins from the dengue virus - known as NS3 and NS4B - from interacting, similar to the mechanism used by malaria drugs.

Singapore is currently in the middle of a huge dengue wave, with more than 15,000 cases reported in the first 24 weeks of this year.