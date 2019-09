President Halimah Yacob checking out a book on dementia held up by Madam Mary Sng, a 92-year-old resident of Apex Harmony Lodge in Pasir Ris. Madam Halimah yesterday toured the premises of the long-term residential care facility for people with dementia, to mark World Alzheimer's Month this month. Apex Harmony Lodge celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, in conjunction with the international campaign aimed at raising awareness and challenging the stigma surrounding dementia.