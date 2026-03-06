Simple everyday strategies and emerging treatments can help women stay comfortable during menopause

Understanding what drives hot flushes and night sweats – alongside practical lifestyle strategies and emerging treatments – can help women manage menopause with greater comfort.

Sudden waves of heat rising from the chest to the face, sometimes accompanied by sweating or a racing heartbeat, may be some common experiences during menopause. These episodes, known as vasomotor symptoms (VMS), can vary in intensity and frequency, and may affect sleep, work or daily routines.

While factors such as stress, certain foods, alcohol or thyroid conditions could trigger similar sensations, persistent VMS may be closely linked to the physiological changes that occur during menopause 1 .

As oestrogen levels drop, the brain becomes more sensitive to small temperature changes, while shifts in nerve signals and blood flow contribute to hot flushes and night sweats.

Understanding what causes these symptoms – and the options available to manage them – could help women approach this stage of life with greater comfort and confidence.

From hot flushes to sleep disturbances

Menopause typically occurs between the ages of 45 to 55, with an average age around 49, reports the World Health Organization.

In Singapore, one of the top five menopausal symptoms is VMS, with 19 per cent of menopausal women experiencing hot flushes , according to research by the National University Hospital and National University of Singapore Medicine (NUS Medicine)2.

These VMS symptoms can vary widely, with some experiencing only a mild disruption to their daily lives, while others may face daily challenges. Sleep difficulties are among the most common concerns , often linked to night sweats and hot flushes that interrupt rest and make it hard to fall or stay asleep3. Alongside poor sleep, women may also experience body aches, vaginal dryness or dry skin, with symptoms often overlapping and compounding one another.

A white paper by NUS Medicine researchers and femtech start-up HeyVenus found that menopause symptoms not only impacted health, but also disrupted women’s professional and personal lives – among Singapore-based female employees, almost three-quarters4 experienced at least two menopause-related symptoms that interfered with their ability to do their jobs and diminished their quality of life.

These symptoms could go on for a median duration of around seven years , says the Singapore Medical Association5.

Managing the symptoms

In recent years, scientists have gained a deeper understanding of how the brain regulates body temperature during menopause. Research has identified the role of a certain brain chemical, Neurokinin B (NKB) , which helps to regulate the body’s temperature control centre alongside oestrogen6.

Explains Dr Ang Huai Yan, obstetrician and gynaecologist at the International Women’s Clinic, Gleneagles Medical Centre: “We know the thermoregulatory centre in the brain is activated by a group of neurons that are inhibited by estrogen and stimulated by NKB. It’s a delicate balance between the two that contribute to body temperature regulation.

“In menopause, due to the decrease in the oestrogen level, NKB becomes the dominant stimulant of the centre, and the inhibitory effect of estrogen disappears. As a result, the thermoregulatory centre becomes overactive and triggers heat dissipation and vasodilation (widening of blood vessels) in the skin resulting in hot flushes and sweating.”

Healthy lifestyle habits – including regular movement, mindful eating and stress management – may help reduce the frequency or severity of hot flushes and night sweats. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Building on this understanding, researchers have been exploring new ways to target NKB without relying on hormone replacement therapy that might be unsuitable for some. One of these emerging therapies is a new prescription treatment offering women a non-hormonal option to regain comfort and control.

Notes Dr Linsey Gani, senior consultant endocrinologist, LG Endocrinology, at Novena Medical Center: “This supports women going through menopausal transition, especially those who are unsuitable for, or concerned about taking menopausal hormone therapy.”

Other than taking pills, there is also research that suggests maintaining certain lifestyle habits may also help reduce the frequency or severity of hot flushes and night sweats7. Strategies include maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking, managing stress, and keeping track of triggers such as caffeine, alcohol, spicy foods or warm environments that may set off symptoms.

Dr Ang also suggests taking cool drinks or showers, wearing loose fitting cotton clothes to combat the heat, as well as engaging in regular exercises and learning to manage stress better.

Adds Dr Linsey: “The menopause transition is a time of change for many women, and it can be an opportunity to use this new season in their life to embark on caring for their health more intentionally. The changes that come with menopause like hot flushes and night sweats may also accompany other symptoms such as mood changes, insomnia, brain fog, joint aches and urogenital symptoms, such as urinary frequency, incontinence, vaginal dryness.

“I would encourage women to seek help and information early. One doesn’t really have to feel very bad before they seek help or learn to understand this important transition in their life.”

As menopause symptoms and health profiles vary widely, women are encouraged to consult a doctor to determine the most appropriate approach for their individual needs.

