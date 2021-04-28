For Subscribers
News analysis
Post-vaccine infections and reinfections could happen, say experts
But vaccine recipients have shown greatly reduced risk of hospitalisation and death
The past week has delivered a Covid-19 shocker to Singapore, not just because of the increase in community cases - there were 10 - but also the infections in people who had been vaccinated or who had been previously infected.
The Ministry of Health (MOH) said last Thursday that 17 workers residing in Westlite Woodlands dormitory who had recovered from Covid-19 infections were found to be infected again. Others are now being tested.