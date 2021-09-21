Popular eatery Hjh Maimunah closes outlets after Covid-19-related incident

SINGAPORE - Popular nasi padang restaurant Hjh Maimunah has temporarily closed its outlets following a Covid-19-related incident in one of them.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sept 21), the restaurant said: "Hjh Maimunah outlets will be temporarily closed till further notice due to a Covid-related incident in one of our outlets.

"As a safety measurement (precaution), all outlets will be closed for deep cleaning and disinfecting to safeguard our customers and employees."

The eatery currently has two branches - in Jalan Pisang and Joo Chiat - and also runs catering services.

It was further mentioned in the Facebook post that customers who had recently visited Hjh Maimunah outlets were advised to monitor their health closely.

"Pre-orders will be cancelled and refunded. We will not be taking any orders for the time being," said the restaurant, which also apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused and thanked them for their support.

The restaurant's Jalan Pisang outlet was recently named on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list, which recognises food establishments with quality food at value-for-money prices.