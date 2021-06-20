Covid-19

Pool of contact tracers grows

  • Published
    32 min ago

The number of contact tracers at the Health Ministry has recently been increased from 300 to 500. The spread of more transmissible Covid-19 variants means it is more urgent to track down those who may have been exposed.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 20, 2021, with the headline 'Pool of contact tracers grows'. Subscribe
Topics: 