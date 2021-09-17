PM Lee receives his Covid-19 booster jab

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received his Covid-19 booster jab at the Singapore General Hospital on Friday morning (Sept 17).

"Cases are increasing rapidly. A booster jab will strengthen your protection against Covid-19," said PM Lee on Facebook.

He added that Singapore's expert committee on Covid-19 vaccines has recommended this additional dose for those aged 60 years and older, residents in aged-care homes and immunocompromised individuals.

"If you are offered a booster, please take it. It will reduce your chances of getting seriously ill, or needing ICU (intensive care unit) care," he said.

PM Lee's booster jab comes as Singapore's Covid-19 cases are closing in on the 1,000 mark.

The Republic reported 910 new cases on Thursday, the highest daily number since May 1, 2020. Of the 803 cases in the community, 244 are seniors above 60 years old.