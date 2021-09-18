PM Lee receives booster jab, urges seniors to take third dose

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received his Covid-19 booster jab at the Singapore General Hospital yesterday, nearly eight months after completing his two-dose vaccination regimen.

"Cases are increasing rapidly. A booster jab will strengthen your protection against Covid-19," PM Lee said on Facebook.

He added that Singapore's expert committee on Covid-19 vaccines has recommended this additional dose for those aged 60 years and older, residents in aged-care homes and immunocompromised individuals.

"Seniors who completed two doses at least six months ago will receive an SMS with a personalised link to book an appointment for a third dose," he said. "If you are offered a booster, please take it. It will reduce your chances of getting seriously ill or needing ICU (intensive care unit) care."

PM Lee completed his first two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in late January.

His booster jab comes as Singapore's daily Covid-19 cases are closing in on the 1,000 mark.

There were 935 new cases yes-terday, including one imported infection. Of the 838 cases in the community, 241 are seniors above 60 years old.

Singapore's Covid-19 vaccine booster programme began earlier this week, with about 3,200 seniors receiving jabs.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night that it was an "encouraging start", with more than 12,000 seniors having booked an appointment for their booster shots.

Over the next few days, about 140,000 seniors will receive invitations from the Ministry of Health (MOH) to do the same.

Mixing of the two mRNA vaccine brands between the first two doses and the booster shot is allowed.

However, those who are immunocompromised should opt for the same mRNA vaccine that they had taken earlier, said MOH.