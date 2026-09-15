Plaque buildup, bad breath, bleeding gums: Rethinking your daily oral-care routine 

Brushing twice a day is not enough – how, and with what, you brush matters too. Here’s how a rechargeable toothbrush can help you build a healthier routine

Good oral-care habits do more than keep your smile looking good – they help prevent the gum problems that can affect your overall health and quality of life.

Bleeding gums while brushing. Bad breath that does not seem to go away. Slightly swollen or tender gums.



These were issues sometimes experienced by copywriter Jessica Wu, 41, despite what she considered a solid oral care routine. “I floss and brush twice daily, gargle with water after meals and usually avoid sweet, sticky food,” she says.

However, bleeding or swollen gums can be early signs of gum problems. According to SingHealth, plaque that accumulates along the gumline can irritate surrounding tissue and cause inflammation .

Dr Daylene Leong, a periodontist at Specialist Dental Group, says: “Healthy gums shouldn’t bleed during brushing or flossing. Ignoring this symptom allows inflammation to progress, potentially leading to irreversible bone loss, gum recession, and eventually tooth loss.”

Wu, for her part, had initially dismissed her symptoms as minor. “It’s not often and never chronic, so perhaps it’s because I was eating something that irritated my gums, or I brushed or flossed too hard.”

Up to 90 per cent of adults are affected by gum disease , according to the National Dental Centre Singapore. Dr Leong notes that early gum disease, or gingivitis, can often be reversed with good oral hygiene and professional care.

Can a rechargeable toothbrush remove plaque more effectively?

Brushing twice a day is only part of good oral hygiene. How you brush, including how thoroughly you clean along the gumline, also matters.

Studies* suggest rechargeable toothbrushes may be more effective at removing plaque than manual toothbrushes, although they do not replace good brushing technique or daily flossing.

“Some patients may prefer rechargeable toothbrushes as they may find brushing easier and more consistent,” says Dr Leong. “When they can maintain a healthy dental routine, it ultimately leads to better oral health outcomes.”

Rather than requiring manual brushing motions, a rechargeable toothbrush moves on its own, guided by the user along the teeth and gumline.

Dr Leong says the key is not to use excessive pressure.

“Modern electric toothbrushes are designed to clean efficiently without being overly harsh. What causes damage is usually due to excessive pressure and poor brushing technique. The goal is to let the toothbrush do the work while gently guiding it along the teeth and gumline, rather than scrubbing aggressively.”

What you should look for in a toothbrush

Motor power, bristle design and brushing pressure all play a part in how effective – and how gentle – a toothbrush is. The Systema Smart Ex Power Rechargeable Toothbrush is one example that combines magnetic levitation (Maglev) technology with a matching brush head, powering it at up to 40,800 strokes per minute.

The Systema Smart Ex Power Rechargeable Toothbrush in Glacier White combines powered brushing with five modes designed to suit different brushing needs. Credit: Lion Corporation Singapore PHOTO: LION CORPORATION SINGAPORE

Alongside pressure and technique, the brush head itself matters. Soft bristles can help clean the teeth while being gentler on the gums, while slimmer bristles can reach areas that are harder to clean.

The Systema toothbrush uses double-tapered soft and slim inner bristles, designed to reach between teeth and along the gumline. Using dental technology from Lion Japan, the Maglev-powered motor and brush-head design provide up to eight times more plaque removal on tooth surfaces than a manual toothbrush, based on laboratory tests.

It also has five modes – Clean, White, Polish, Gum Care and Sensitive – allowing users to select a setting according to their preferences.

Wu initially used the Sensitive setting as she adjusted to powered brushing, before settling into a routine that worked for her. Since then, she’s noticed a difference.



“The bristles feel gentle on my gums, yet my teeth feel cleaner,” she says. “I thought powered toothbrushes would be too strong on my teeth and gums, but this changed my perception.”

Its double-tapered soft and slim inner bristles are designed to reach between teeth and along the gumline while being gentle on the gums. SOURCE: LION CORPORATION SINGAPORE

Features that make daily brushing easier

For people who tend to rush their brushing routine, the toothbrush has a built-in two-minute timer with a 30-second changeover reminder. Its battery can last up to 48 days on a full charge, based on four minutes of daily use.

Wu says the battery life is particularly useful when travelling, as she does not need to pack the charger for shorter trips.

Even with a rechargeble toothbrush, regular dental care remains important. “While an electric toothbrush is excellent at removing daily plaque, it cannot remove hardened tartar once it’s formed,” says Dr Leong.

Regular dental visits are important for managing periodontal disease and maintaining gum health. They also allow dentists to detect signs of tooth decay, oral cancer and other oral health conditions at an earlier stage.

For people experiencing persistent bleeding, swelling, pain or other changes in their gums, seeing a dentist is advisable rather than simply changing toothbrushes.