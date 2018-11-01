Plain packaging planned for cigarettes

The Ministry of Health (MOH) plans to change the law so that by 2020, no cigarette packs sold here will be allowed to carry logos, brand images or any promotional information.

Instead, they will all be sold in packs of a drab, dark brown colour. But warnings may carry brighter colours.

The ministry also wants the gory picture on the pack showing the ill effects of smoking, such as blindness and gum disease, to cover at least 75 per cent of the pack - up from 50 per cent now.

This is its latest salvo to curb smoking here, following bans on tobacco advertisements, point-of-sale displays, a high tax and no-smoking zones.

Explaining the move, MOH said over 2,000 people in Singapore die prematurely from smoking-related diseases every year. Smoking also, conservatively, costs the country $600 million a year in direct healthcare costs and lost productivity.

Within minutes of the announcement, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation, sent Singapore his congratulations on the decision, "which affirms its status as a global leader on tobacco control and protection of health".

Singapore's fight against smoking started in the 1970s, when 23 per cent of the population smoked. This rate fell to between 12 per cent and 14 per cent, and has stayed in that range since 2004 despite the Government's best efforts to lower it.

In a media statement yesterday, MOH said: "Of particular concern, there remains a sizeable proportion of adult men (more than one in five) who smoke daily."

So, more needs to be done, it said.

Following three rounds of public consultations and evaluation of local and international research on smoking cessation, MOH decided the standard packaging would:

• Reduce the attractiveness of tobacco products;

• Remove tobacco packaging as a form of advertising and promotion;

• Reduce misleading information on harmful effects of smoking, such as relative harmful effects between tobacco products;

• Make the warning on the package more noticeable; and

• Provide better information on the risk of tobacco use.

The proposal will apply to all tobacco products sold here, including cigars, beedies and roll-your-own tobacco products.

MOH will propose amendments to the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act early next year. If enacted, the changes will go into force from 2020.

The ministry said sufficient notice will be given to the tobacco industry about the finalised specifications of the standard package.

The proposals include the use of a standardised drab, dark brown colour, or pantone 448C, such as that adopted in Australia since 2012. Also, the brand name and product names are to be displayed in a standard colour and font.

The packs cannot carry noises, scents or features that change after sale, such as those triggered by heat or visible under fluorescent light. Even the way the packs are opened will be standardised.

Experts believed the measure was worth a try. Professor Chia Kee Seng of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health said the target is to stop younger people from picking up the habit as people who do not start smoking by the age of 25 usually do not become smokers.

Standardised packs "reduce dramatically the appeal of tobacco products, especially among youth and young adults", he said, adding: "I don't think it will work on its own, but it will work together with all the other existing policy measures."

Professor Teo Yik Ying, head of the Saw Swee Hock School, agreed, saying: "This new regulation is not intended to be a magic bullet, but to complement existing tobacco control measures."