Pilot schemes being considered for nightlife sector

Limited pilot programmes are being considered to help the nightlife industry reopen safely.

Revealing this at a virtual press conference yesterday, the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 cautioned that businesses such as bars, pubs, karaoke lounges and nightclubs may still not be able to reopen any time soon.

"We are prepared to consider pilots in some of these settings with much more stringent safe management measures in place," said Education Minister Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the task force.

"We will discuss with the nightlife industry how some of these pilots can take place and what are some of the more stringent conditions."

For instance, the few, limited pilot schemes being considered will be subject to a more stringent set of measures, including pre-entry testing done using antigen rapid tests.

But Mr Wong warned that the nightlife industry is unlikely to be able to reopen or go back to what it used to be any time soon.

The industry has to be prepared for "quite a long period of restrictions being in place", he said, adding that the Government will put in place measures to help business operators and owners exit, transit and pivot to new areas. Details of the assistance package will be announced separately, he added.

Mr Wong noted that in nightlife spots like bars or clubs, people are socialising in close proximity to one another within an enclosed space.

"We've seen it in many other countries where large clusters break out in these sorts of settings. So, even at the start of phase three, when we enter phase three, we do not expect to reopen these or resume these activities any time soon," he said.

On why cruises are permitted and karaoke is not, Mr Wong noted that the nature of the activity is different - as is the ability of operators to ensure compliance. He said: "The nature of the activity in itself - whether it's singing, dancing, if in a room with loud music where you're projecting your voice loudly - these are activities known to be of higher risk and to be superspreader events."

Earlier this month, two cruise lines were given the green light to offer "cruises to nowhere" from Singapore starting next month, after safety guidelines were developed to prevent a virus spread on board.

All cruise lines must be audited and receive CruiseSafe certification to sail out of Singapore. There must be infection control measures at every stage of a passenger's journey, including a mandatory Covid-19 test prior to boarding and 100 per cent fresh air throughout the ship.

Ship capacity must also be reduced to enable safe distancing. Measures on board must discourage close contact and intermingling between groups of passengers. Emergency response plans must also be in place for Covid-19 incidents.