Protecting what matters: S’poreans want to embrace healthier lifestyles after pandemic wake-up call

If there was ever a silver lining to emerge from Covid-19, it would be seeing a positive shift in mindset among Singaporeans, to take charge of their own health.

Indeed, Singaporeans today are more likely to prioritise their health and well-being while adopting healthier lifestyles in the wake of the pandemic. This was a key takeaway from the recent Pfizer Singapore exhibition titled ‘Project Vax: Protect What Matters’, which saw a turnout of 2,800 Singaporeans coming together to pledge for a healthier future.

The three-day event, held at Suntec City Convention Centre in March, featured six pledges that the public could take as a reminder for a healthier future. These included making health and well-being a priority; starting a personalised health plan, arming oneself with the right health information; adopting healthier habits; proactively learning about vaccination; and making time for vaccination and health screening. More than 2,400 pledges were taken over the three days.

The interactive exhibition also took visitors – both young and old – on a trip down memory lane as it showcased the ways in which the community stayed adaptable and resilient throughout the pandemic.

This was done through a series of experiential zones which included a showcase on how technology helped in detecting the virus, educational tidbits on vaccination and the mRNA technology, and a short film looking back at the circuit breaker period in 2020.