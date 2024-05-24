Protecting what matters: S’poreans want to embrace healthier lifestyles after pandemic wake-up call

If there was ever a silver lining to emerge from Covid-19, it would be seeing a positive shift in mindset among Singaporeans, to take charge of their own health.
Indeed, Singaporeans today are more likely to prioritise their health and well-being while adopting healthier lifestyles in the wake of the pandemic. This was a key takeaway from the recent Pfizer Singapore exhibition titled ‘Project Vax: Protect What Matters’, which saw a turnout of 2,800 Singaporeans coming together to pledge for a healthier future.
The three-day event, held at Suntec City Convention Centre in March, featured six pledges that the public could take as a reminder for a healthier future. These included making health and well-being a priority; starting a personalised health plan, arming oneself with the right health information; adopting healthier habits; proactively learning about vaccination; and making time for vaccination and health screening. More than 2,400 pledges were taken over the three days.
The interactive exhibition also took visitors – both young and old – on a trip down memory lane as it showcased the ways in which the community stayed adaptable and resilient throughout the pandemic.
This was done through a series of experiential zones which included a showcase on how technology helped in detecting the virus, educational tidbits on vaccination and the mRNA technology, and a short film looking back at the circuit breaker period in 2020.
According to Dr Sean Gardiner, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines (MISP) cluster medical lead at Pfizer, who was present at the event, the strong turnout at the event and commitment demonstrated through these pledges signal a pivotal shift in Singaporeans’ attitudes towards healthcare in the wake of Covid-19.
“Rather than being reactive, more are now proactively taking charge of their well-being through preventative measures,” he said.
Ms Deborah Seifert, Pfizer’s cluster lead for MISP who was also present at the event, said: “It was a great way for us to continue to raise awareness on the importance of public health measures, including vaccination, and just to remind everybody about the importance of building and maintaining healthy habits.
“Our focus on preventative healthcare is very consistent with the Singapore Government. There has been some pandemic fatigue, but it is essential to continue the precautions and preparedness.”
Exhibition highlights: Pledging to prioritise health and fighting misinformation
Nearly a quarter of pledgers prioritised their health and well-being. It resonated across diverse age groups, emphasising its universal importance.
Eleven-year-old Myra Murgude voiced her commitment to this pledge with a forward-looking perspective. “I want to take healthy steps now to be able to reach my goals in the future,” she explained, underscoring the proactive mindset the event inspired.
Echoing this sentiment, 48-year-old Evelyn Kwek highlighted the daily challenges of maintaining health priorities. “Even when we are healthy, life’s busyness can lead us to neglect our well-being. This pledge serves as a vital reminder,” she shared.
Dr Gardiner says this suggests a re-evaluation of priorities and a greater appreciation for maintaining good health in the wake of the pandemic.
“Singaporeans are more proactively placing health as a top priority and this can come in the form of getting more quality sleep, participating in exercises that the entire family can engage in or even proactively going for health screenings,” he added.
Other popular pledges included staying up-to-date on vaccinations and adopting healthier habits. Ms Seifert, who committed to the latter pledge, shared her strategy for maintaining health routines such as exercising and eating well while travelling.
“When I’m living and working in one country, I’m very good with my healthy habits. With this pledge, I will pay more attention to my health needs as a frequent traveller to other countries.
“For those who have come to this exhibit, these pledges are a reminder to continue these health practices and we hope these pledges resonate in the community,” she added.
The event also spotlighted the issue of misinformation, with a significant number of participants pledging to arm themselves with reliable health information. “This reflects a growing discernment among the public in the face of widespread misinformation,” Dr Gardiner said.
Together, these pledges and stories from the event paint a picture of a community increasingly committed to health and well-being, motivated by both personal goals and broader societal challenges.
Towards a future of preventative healthcare
The recent exhibition underscores Pfizer Singapore's aim to promote preventative healthcare among Singaporeans and reinforce the vital role of collective action in enhancing public health, while showcasing its commitment towards health innovation.
Besides continuing its research into healthcare, Pfizer has also rolled out new preventative and therapeutic solutions. Respiratory disease prevention among both the young and old also remains a key research focus in the near future.
The pharmaceutical company’s efforts also extend beyond medical solutions, emphasising education as a cornerstone of its overall strategy to support preventative healthcare.
“Through our various public education campaigns, we are encouraging Singaporeans to adopt a preventive health mindset which is also aligned with the Government’s push towards personalised health plans,” said Dr Gardiner.
Community outreach is a pivotal element of Pfizer’s approach. In addition to Project Vax, the company regularly organises initiatives such as talks in libraries featuring various medical professionals, and health-related events in the heartlands.
“These sessions are designed to engage not only the vulnerable but also their caregivers, providing a platform to address health-related questions and concerns,” added Dr Gardiner.
Pfizer says its collaboration also extends to working closely with public institutions, healthcare providers, and community organisations, ensuring that essential health education and access to key respiratory vaccines are widely available.
“This supports the national mandate to help Singapore take a decisive shift to preventive healthcare, with vaccination as one of the key pillars,” noted Dr Gardiner.
“When it comes to building a healthier society, everyone has a role to play. As we’ve seen from the pandemic, the importance of social responsibility and keeping ourselves healthy cannot be understated,” he added.
