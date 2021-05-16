Pfizer seeking approval for Covid-19 vaccine to be used in people aged 12 and above

SINGAPORE - Pfizer is seeking approval for its Covid-19 vaccine to be used in young people aged 12 and above, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Sunday (May 16).

He added that his ministry is working closely with the Health Ministry on plans to vaccinate this group when vaccines are available and given the green light.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently approved for use in people aged 16 and older, and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) is evaluating whether it is safe and effective for those aged 12 to 15.

Mr Chan, who was speaking at a virtual press conference, was asked when the vaccine is likely to be approved for younger people. He replied that this will happen when more information is available.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung added: "It's not that the vaccine is unsafe for young children."

Rather, the vaccine was not approved for children in the 12 to 15 age group because earlier clinical trials did not involve enough people from that cohort, he said.

Lately, Pfizer has been doing additional trials on this group. Last week, the United States Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer vaccine, allowing it to be used on those aged 12 to 15.