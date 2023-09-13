Persistent fever, enlarged lymph nodes and lethargy: Signs of lymphoma and how early detection may improve outcomes

Originating in the body’s lymphatic system, lymphoma is a blood cancer that causes an enlargement of the lymph nodes, liver and spleen. According to SingHealth, it is the fifth most common cancer in males and the sixth most common cancer in females in Singapore.

There are many types of lymphoma. Worldwide, the most common form of lymphoma is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), a type of fast-growing non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Senior consultant of haematology at Parkway Cancer Centre Lee Yuh Shan discusses the symptoms, treatments and prognosis for this disease.

Q. Who is more likely to get DLBCL and how is it diagnosed?

In general, lymphoma can affect anyone. However, certain groups of people are more prone to developing the disease. These include people between 60 to 65 years old, those with low immunity, HIV patients, those who have been infected by the Helicobacter pylori bacteria (a common cause of stomach ulcers) or the Epstein-Barr virus (a member of the herpes virus family), as well as those exposed to high levels of radiation and certain chemicals. Although there is some loose family association, lymphoma is generally not hereditary.

The disease is diagnosed from biopsies of the lymph node or bone marrow, as well as a blood test using a technique known as flow cytometry.

Q: What are some symptoms of DLBCL to take note of?

Lymphoma can present with a variety of symptoms such as persistent and enlarged lymph nodes in the neck, under the armpit and other parts of the body. Other symptoms include prolonged fever, lethargy, night sweats, weight loss, skin rash, difficulty in breathing due to a tumour in the chest and raised levels of lymphocytic white cells. While these symptoms are not specific, if the symptoms persist for more than two weeks, seek medical advice early.

Q: What is the outlook for DLBCL and is it potentially curable?

Although an aggressive disease, DLBCL has one of the best outlooks for patients. It is very well studied, with accomplished first-line treatment options as well as good therapy options in later lines using a more targeted approach in the event of a relapse or if the patient does not respond to first-line treatment.

There is a fairly good chance of long term remission or cure with first-line treatment alone. If the disease comes back after first-line treatment, a second-line treatment would be planned to help patients to reach remission again. However, the chances of reaching a second remission are less favourable especially in high-risk disease. Therefore, timely diagnosis and effective frontline treatment are crucial.