Peach Garden restaurant in Thomson Plaza suspended after 43 diners fall ill

SINGAPORE - Popular Chinese restaurant Peach Garden in Thomson Plaza had its operations suspended until further notice by the authorities in the wake of 43 people reporting symptoms of food poisoning after eating there.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a joint statement on April 24 that they are investigating eight incidents of gastroenteritis involving these diners who had eaten food prepared at the restaurant.

Two of the customers were hospitalised and are in stable condition, they added.

Those affected had consumed food prepared at 301 Upper Thomson Road, the address of the mall where the restaurant is located, on April 17 and April 18.

They had either sought outpatient treatment or self-medicated.

In view of the suspected ongoing transmission, the SFA has suspended operations at the restaurant’s premises since April 22.

The restaurant is required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils, and dispose all ready-to-eat food and perishable food items, said MOH and SFA.

An SFA spokesman said the premises is required to rectify the lapses and will be monitored by the agency before it is allowed to continue operating.

He added: “Enforcement actions will be taken against the licensee should food safety lapses be detected.”

MOH and SFA added: “All food handlers working in the premises are required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for food-borne pathogens, before they can resume work as food handlers.

“The appointed food hygiene officer working at the premises must re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3 before he/she can resume work as a food hygiene officer.”

Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators can make a report to SFA via its online feedback form.