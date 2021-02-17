Pay rise for public healthcare workers

Public healthcare workers will be getting an increase in their salaries soon.

This pay rise will apply across all public healthcare institutions, including hospitals and polyclinics, as well as publicly-funded long-term care service providers, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday.

Even support care staff can look forward to more take-home pay.

Paying tribute to these dedicated workers, Mr Heng said: "Our healthcare workers have, over the years, been working hard to provide us with the highest quality of care.

"Since Covid-19 hit, their exemplary commitment has shone through. Once again, let me express our deepest appreciation to all healthcare workers for your dedication in fighting the pandemic," he added.

But even beyond the pandemic, the healthcare sector is expected to continue to grow as the population ages.

It is a sector that provides many good skilled jobs "that are noble, meaningful, and make a difference to Singaporeans", said Mr Heng.

Details will be given during the debate on the Ministry of Health's budget for the year.

In 2014, nurses had their pay increased by between 5 per cent and 20 per cent, following recommendations by the National Nursing Taskforce.

At that time, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong had said: "Nurses play a very important role. They are on the front line; they are on the ground. They are the backbone of our healthcare workforce."

Doctors, dentists and allied healthcare professionals also received pay increases that year.

The pay for nurses went up again in 2015 to make the profession more attractive.

Salma Khalik