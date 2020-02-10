Pat's Schoolhouse Kovan linked to coronavirus case deserted on Monday morning, business as usual at nearby Modern Montessori centre

SINGAPORE - Only one child was seen turning up for class at Pat's Schoolhouse Kovan on Monday (Feb 10) during the morning drop-off time-frame.

The centre looked mostly empty when The Straits Times visited the compound around 8am, with no visible movement save for a cleaner sweeping the floor just outside the door and a man delivering a few boxes of face masks.

This comes after the Ministry of Health's announcement on Sunday (Feb 9) that a 71-year-old grandfather, who reported onset of symptoms on Feb 1, was confirmed to have the novel coronavirus infection last Saturday (Feb 8).

The grandfather, Singapore's case 41, had picked up his grandchild at Pat's Schoolhouse Kovan prior to hospital admission. He is now warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

The couple who dropped off their son at Pat's Schoolhouse Kovan on Monday said they had read news reports about the case but had not received any notice from the school that classes were being cancelled.

But while they are worried, they said they believe the school will "ensure a safe and clean environment for the children".

Mr Ronald Kwong, director of operations at Busy Bees Singapore that runs the Pat’s Schoolhouse pre-schools, told ST that the Kovan centre - the largest of 15 centres here -“undertook additional disinfection of the entire premises, including external areas, when we were alerted of this case”.

“We spare no effort in ensuring the health and well-being of our children,” he added.

The frequency of disinfection and sanitisation has been increased across all the centres. Health checks, including temperature-taking, are also conducted at least thrice a day for children and staff.

“Our teaching staff have been constantly reiterating to our children to practise good personal hygiene at all times, especially on frequent hand-washing with soap. We work with parents to reinforce this with their children at home as well,” said Mr Kwong.

Meanwhile, it was business as usual at Modern Montessori International at Kovan, another pre-school just 50m or so away.

About 10 children were dropped off there by their parents in the 20 minutes ST was there.

Ms Angeline Seah, 40, who arrived with her four-year-old daughter, said she had read about the case on Sunday night.

"It's fine. Everyone just has to do their part to practise good hygiene. You can't expect the children to stay indoors every day.

"So we take precautions like washing our hands with soap. But we still go about our daily lives," said Ms Seah, who works in supply chain management.



A parent dropping her daughter off at a Modern Montessori Pre-school, which is near Pat’s Schoolhouse, along Kovan Road on Feb 10, 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



But some were worried about the proximity of both pre-school centres.

Madam Pan An Qi, a Chinese national who dropped her three-year-old grandson off at the Modern Montessori centre on Monday, said she had not heard the news yet.

Her daughter and son-in-law are both permanent residents here.

Madam Pan said: "If I had known, I wouldn't have let my grandson go to school today. I won't bring him tomorrow."

But the 60-year-old, who has been in Singapore since last July to help take care of her grandson, added that the pre-school has stepped up hygiene measures in recent days.

"They sanitise the place well - you can smell it. And parents now are only allowed to drop their kids off at the gate, while in the past they could go in all the way to the classroom."

The grandfather who was confirmed to be infected with the virus had also visited Paya Lebar Methodist Church (5 Boundary Road), besides Pat’s Schoolhouse Kovan.

Bishop Chong Chin Chung said in a Methodist.SG Facebook post on Monday that Paya Lebar Methodist Church would be closing its kindergarten “for at least a day as thorough cleaning activities are carried out in the premises” as a precaution.