Patients with rarer types of diabetes can get up to 80% in subsidies for monitoring devices

Ms Ng Zhuang Shu, who has monogenic diabetes, uses the Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitoring system to monitor her blood sugar levels. This system is currently the only CGM device eligible for government subsidies.

SINGAPORE - Patients with rarer types of diabetes, including those caused by cancer, can now benefit from government subsidies of up to 80 per cent, which would almost halve their monthly costs spent on medical devices.

Since Dec 1, a 30 per cent to 80 per cent subsidy for the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) medical device has been extended to two new groups of eligible Singaporeans receiving treatment at public healthcare institutions, according to an updated technology guidance published by the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) Agency for Care Effectiveness.

CGM is a wearable technology, usually a patch, that continuously monitors glucose levels, with readings transmitted wirelessly to a smartphone or reader device.

The continuous and real-time glucose readings allow patients to monitor blood sugar levels without frequent finger-prick tests, which help them make timely adjustments to their insulin dosages, and reduce their risks of having dangerously high or low blood sugar levels, said Dr Sue-Anne Toh, a senior consultant endocrinologist in private practice who co-founded private clinic NOVI Health.

There are over 400,000 patients with diabetes in Singapore, according to MOH’s earlier data.

The first new group of beneficiaries are those with pancreatogenic diabetes mellitus, where damage to the pancreas results in the body being unable to produce insulin. This includes cancer patients who had their pancreas removed.

Such patients likely make up a very small percentage of those with diabetes in Singapore, according to clinicians.

Other new beneficiaries are those with monogenic diabetes, where the condition arises from a single gene disorder.

Dr David Carmody, a senior consultant at the Singapore General Hospital’s (SGH) endocrinology department, estimates that patients with monogenic diabetes likely make up less than 2 per cent of patients with diabetes here.

Since May 2024, MOH has been providing subsidies to eligible patients with Type 1 diabetes for their CGM device. This type of diabetes is an autoimmune condition caused by the body’s immune system destroying insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.

In Singapore, the vast majority of patients with diabetes are those with Type 2 diabetes, which is usually associated with obesity and can be improved with diet and exercise.

MOH’s medical technology advisory committee said published evidence on CGM use with pancreatogenic and monogenic diabetes was limited. However, it noted that how these patients are managed clinically, as well as their risk of complications, was similar to those with Type 1 diabetes.

It also observed that such patients using CGM in countries such as Australia and Canada get reimbursed for the device cost, and that the device is deemed to be safe, clinically effective and cost-effective.

Hence, the committee decided to recommend to MOH an extension of the subsidy to these two groups of patients.

Patients may see halving of medical costs

News of the subsidy extension was welcomed by both patients and clinicians.

There are several devices on the market, but the Dexcom G6 CGM system is the only recognised model to be subsidised. Based on online shopping platforms Lazada and Shopee, the current selling price is $95.90.

Each CGM system consists of sensors which can be used for up to 10 days and a transmitter which is reusable for about three months. Patients can also purchase an optional receiver to display the readings, or pair the device with an app.

Patients could spend more than $200 a month to purchase these CGM devices.

Ms Ng Zhuang Shu was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes shortly after she was born. However, when she was older and transferred from a paediatric clinic to an adult clinic, she was reclassified as under neonatal diabetes and became ineligible for CGM subsidies.

The 32-year-old researcher told ST that she had written to the authorities to explain her condition and appeal for subsidies. She was glad to be informed by her endocrinologist in October that the subsidies would be extended to patients like her.

Ms Ng currently spends around $230 for three sensors, which would last her for 30 days in total.

She understands that the cost could be reduced further, to around $147, if she can get more subsidies under the new criteria.

This will help alleviate the cost burden for her, as there are also other expenses needed to manage her condition, such as consultation fees and insulin pens.

Mr Danny Raven Tan relies on CGM devices after he suffered harrowing experiences due to hypoglycaemia.

The 58-year-old freelance artist was diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer in 2010 and had part of his pancreas removed. Following a cancer relapse in 2023, the remaining pancreas was removed and he developed pancreatogenic diabetes.

Once, in 2023, he fainted at the hawker centre after suffering very low blood sugar levels.

Earlier in 2025, Mr Tan had a more frightening episode of hypoglycaemia. He had injected himself with insulin but went to sleep at home without having lunch. His blood sugar level dropped and he subsequently lost consciousness. His helper had to call for emergency help.

He regained consciousness only after paramedics injected him with fructose. He was told that although he was unconscious, his eyes were wide open throughout the episode.

Since then, Mr Tan has been faithfully relying on CGM devices to prevent another hypoglycaemic incident, though he is not using the CGM model approved for subsidies.

“I am currently using past savings to cope with the medical costs for both diabetes and ongoing chemotherapy for cancer,” he said.

“Since the subsidy is available for cancer patients like me, I intend to discuss with my endocrinologists whether it is possible for me to switch devices to the one which is subsidised.”

SGH’s Dr Carmody said CGM devices are powerful tools to help patients manage their diabetes, especially those who need to test their sugar levels very frequently.

“The introduction of a CGM subsidy for Type 1 diabetes has already greatly helped many patients in Singapore, and the expansion to include other patients with diabetes is a welcome development,” he added.