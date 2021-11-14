Patients' verbal abuse makes the job even tougher amid Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Mr Neo Zhi Yang, 31, has found it hard getting verbally abused by the people he has been trying to help. But the senior pharmacist at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) tries to be understanding, knowing that the pandemic has hit everyone hard.

"It could be due to the uncertainties of Covid-19. And because of that, some patients get anxious and visibly agitated," he said. "But I am thankful for other patients who spoke up for me when such incidents happen."

On top of that and the extra workload since the onset of Covid-19, he had to worry about his pregnant wife. She gave birth to a boy three weeks ago, the couple's first child.

Mr Neo, who is on paternity leave, told The Straits Times that Covid-19 last year led to more time spent at work and less time with his family and friends. During the circuit breaker last year, he once worked 12 days straight.

When one of SGH's five pharmacies closed temporarily for the ramping up of the hospital's medication delivery service in April last year, Mr Neo took on added responsibilities. He estimated that his patient load has increased by around 70 per cent since then.

"Last year was pretty overwhelming because Covid-19 was new to everyone. There was an increase in workload, and I think many of us felt burnt out and exhausted. Coupling that with unkind patients really made it stressful at times too."

But things improved this year.

"We are now better adjusted to the situation and are much more familiar with the workflow. It is still not easy, but we have learnt to work around any problems we may have," said Mr Neo.

He said one challenge was the disruption to medicine supply due to shipment delays. "When this happens, we will inform patients and reassure them about the efficacy of the alternative brand. We will highlight changes in the medication appearances and ensure they are aware of their dosage regimen."

When Covid-19 cases surged in August, his workload remained manageable. But the safety of his family continues to be on his mind.

"I definitely worry. But I know that mentally, I have to be strong.

"There may still be some dark days when work piles up, but I love my job. I want to help people, and that keeps me going every day."